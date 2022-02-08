“I hope the letter-writer finds a way to resolve her issue.”

Reader No. 2“How is it that her husband sending a birthday greeting to a former spouse hurts the wife and her marriage?

“She doesn’t mention any other behaviours that are hurting the marriage, just this one. Is the marriage otherwise functioning well enough? Is the husband attentive, caring, communicative to the wife?

“If yes, then the birthday greeting is such a non-issue! It’s a nice gesture. Without any information about the marriage itself being in trouble, why is this annual birthday call an issue? Is everyone supposed to pretend their former spouses don’t exist? No!

“Instead, if all former spouses, partners, friends and colleagues kept up a practice of good thoughts, well wishes and friendly communications, the world would be a much better place!

“I still send periodic greetings and communicate with a few former lovers. This has nothing to do with my current partnership. Both of us maintain good, healthy, friendly relationships with many of our former partners. Neither of us would dream of suggesting that this is a problem.

“Assuming there are no other issues, why not suggest the reader join in the birthday greeting? Why not ask the husband about the former spouse in a friendly way, and open up the conversation about other former friends/lovers/partners of both the husband and wife.

“If there ARE other issues, I suspect that the annual birthday greeting is far from the cause of them, and her letter to you is the wife’s way of acknowledging this.

“But if the marriage is OK, and if the wife is so proprietary that she’s suspicious about all of her husband’s interactions, she might need counselling regarding her own insecurities.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Concern about a spouse’s annual message to a long-ago ex indicates personal insecurity and suppressed marriage problems.

