If you haven’t considered joining a grief therapy program, it may have been your initial choice to go through this on your own.

But such a program can still be helpful now, especially since you’re feeling the inner push to move forward in both activities and outreach to other people.

Q:I’ve gone onto a religiously exclusive dating site with profiles and pictures. I recently had an anonymous exchange on that site, without real names or emails, but with a particular individual.

He and I made casual plans to meet in a public place. I’m an outgoing person but admit that I’m nervous about revealing personal information to this man who’s a stranger to me.

What are safe topics to discuss with him, with the hope of finding out real information?

New Online Dater

A:Since you both chose a religion-based dating site, that’s a common interest for starters. Raise it, but lightly at first since, within some religions are different levels of adherence. That way it becomes something to learn more about and discuss over time.

It’s a good sign that you both agreed to meet in a public place, rather than, say, meeting for drinks at night. It signals that neither of you are in a rush and prefer getting to know the other in a casual, open setting.

Asking about each other’s personal details doesn’t have to get invasive. Are you divorced? If yes, say so, but don’t go into great details until you’re both interested in where this new connection can lead.

On the other hand, acknowledging having kids (young or older) are a fair topic, if you have them. It references your lifestyle — presumably responsible and also enjoying some family life, even if living alone.

That’s enough gathered information for each to decide whether to meet again … e.g., in a week or two. Or you can email him. You were both “shopping,” so there shouldn’t be any embarrassment.

Ellie’s tip of the day

After a partner’s death, loneliness can become stifling. Get proactive to connect with friends/activities.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.