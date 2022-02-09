Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth
Michelle Duster, illustrated by Laura Freeman
Henry Holt and Company
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781250239464
ages 4+
Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth is an excellent picture book about an extraordinary person. Ida B. Wells was many things including an educator, a feminist, a suffragist, a journalist and a civil rights activist. She was also “a founder of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)” and “fought for equality and justice for almost fifty years.” This wonderful picture book is written by Michelle Duster, Ida’s great-granddaughter, and is nicely illustrated by Laura Freeman.
Born into slavery in Mississippi in 1862, Ida took care of her five siblings after her parents and a younger brother died in a yellow fever epidemic. She also taught school and wrote about social and political issues. in 1884 Ida was removed from a train for refusing to go to the “colored car.” She fought this by writing about what had occurred and suing the railway company.
In 1892 three of Ida’s friends were lynched because their grocery store was competition to a white-owned business. Ida spoke the truth about the lynching and encouraged Black people to boycott streetcars and white-owned businesses. For this brave act Ida was threatened to be killed and “lost everything she owned”.
Ida continued to speak out about lynching and improve situations and help people. In Chicago she started the first kindergarten for Black children and worked to stop racial segregation in schools. She also founded and managed the Negro Fellowship League which helped Black men get jobs and housing.
At the back of the book there is the timeline “Ida B. Wells: A Life” that outlines many of her accomplishments and significant times in her life.
Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth is an inspiring story about a remarkable person and it illustrates how much good can be achieved by an individual. Highly recommended.
Friends Change the World: We Are the NASA Scientists
Zoe Tucker, illustrated by Amanda Quartey
Wide Eyed Editions
2021, 34 pages
ISBN: 9780711263857
ages 4+
Mary was a mathematician at the Space Agency who experienced some problems due to segregation – until she went to work for Kaz. Mary and Kaz made a great team and Mary learned a lot about aerodynamics. Wanting to become an engineer but not being allowed to attend a “whites only” school made Mary go to court where she won her case. “In 1958, Mary became the first Black female engineer in the Space Agency.” Mary and Kaz were on a team that sent astronauts to the Moon and Mary won an award for her important work on this project. An even more important part of Mary’s life involved her fighting for equal opportunities.
At the back of the inspiring story is a section on Mary and Kaz and how they became friends “during a time when racism and segregation laws were in place in the United States.” Highly recommended.
Little People, Big Dreams: Kamala Harris
Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, illustrated by Lauren Semmer
Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
2021, 30 pages
ISBN: 9780711265820
ages 4+
A recent picture book in the “Little People, Big Dreams” series is about Kamala Harris. The interesting book tells how Kamala, whose parents were from India and Jamaica, wanted to help others and grew up wanting justice and equal rights for everyone. Kamala became a lawyer and then “the first person of color to be elected as San Francisco’s district attorney”. Next, she became a senator and then she ran to be a presidential candidate. Although she was defeated by Joe Biden, he asked her to be Vice President and Kamala Harris is “the first woman of color to serve as Vice President, and the highest-elected Asian American ever.”
Along with the inspirational story, there is a timeline of some of Kamela Harris’ achievements at the back of the book.
Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth
Michelle Duster, illustrated by Laura Freeman
Henry Holt and Company
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781250239464
ages 4+
Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth is an excellent picture book about an extraordinary person. Ida B. Wells was many things including an educator, a feminist, a suffragist, a journalist and a civil rights activist. She was also “a founder of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)” and “fought for equality and justice for almost fifty years.” This wonderful picture book is written by Michelle Duster, Ida’s great-granddaughter, and is nicely illustrated by Laura Freeman.
Born into slavery in Mississippi in 1862, Ida took care of her five siblings after her parents and a younger brother died in a yellow fever epidemic. She also taught school and wrote about social and political issues. in 1884 Ida was removed from a train for refusing to go to the “colored car.” She fought this by writing about what had occurred and suing the railway company.
In 1892 three of Ida’s friends were lynched because their grocery store was competition to a white-owned business. Ida spoke the truth about the lynching and encouraged Black people to boycott streetcars and white-owned businesses. For this brave act Ida was threatened to be killed and “lost everything she owned”.
Ida continued to speak out about lynching and improve situations and help people. In Chicago she started the first kindergarten for Black children and worked to stop racial segregation in schools. She also founded and managed the Negro Fellowship League which helped Black men get jobs and housing.
At the back of the book there is the timeline “Ida B. Wells: A Life” that outlines many of her accomplishments and significant times in her life.
Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth is an inspiring story about a remarkable person and it illustrates how much good can be achieved by an individual. Highly recommended.
Friends Change the World: We Are the NASA Scientists
Zoe Tucker, illustrated by Amanda Quartey
Wide Eyed Editions
2021, 34 pages
ISBN: 9780711263857
ages 4+
Mary was a mathematician at the Space Agency who experienced some problems due to segregation – until she went to work for Kaz. Mary and Kaz made a great team and Mary learned a lot about aerodynamics. Wanting to become an engineer but not being allowed to attend a “whites only” school made Mary go to court where she won her case. “In 1958, Mary became the first Black female engineer in the Space Agency.” Mary and Kaz were on a team that sent astronauts to the Moon and Mary won an award for her important work on this project. An even more important part of Mary’s life involved her fighting for equal opportunities.
At the back of the inspiring story is a section on Mary and Kaz and how they became friends “during a time when racism and segregation laws were in place in the United States.” Highly recommended.
Little People, Big Dreams: Kamala Harris
Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, illustrated by Lauren Semmer
Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
2021, 30 pages
ISBN: 9780711265820
ages 4+
A recent picture book in the “Little People, Big Dreams” series is about Kamala Harris. The interesting book tells how Kamala, whose parents were from India and Jamaica, wanted to help others and grew up wanting justice and equal rights for everyone. Kamala became a lawyer and then “the first person of color to be elected as San Francisco’s district attorney”. Next, she became a senator and then she ran to be a presidential candidate. Although she was defeated by Joe Biden, he asked her to be Vice President and Kamala Harris is “the first woman of color to serve as Vice President, and the highest-elected Asian American ever.”
Along with the inspirational story, there is a timeline of some of Kamela Harris’ achievements at the back of the book.
Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth
Michelle Duster, illustrated by Laura Freeman
Henry Holt and Company
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781250239464
ages 4+
Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth is an excellent picture book about an extraordinary person. Ida B. Wells was many things including an educator, a feminist, a suffragist, a journalist and a civil rights activist. She was also “a founder of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)” and “fought for equality and justice for almost fifty years.” This wonderful picture book is written by Michelle Duster, Ida’s great-granddaughter, and is nicely illustrated by Laura Freeman.
Born into slavery in Mississippi in 1862, Ida took care of her five siblings after her parents and a younger brother died in a yellow fever epidemic. She also taught school and wrote about social and political issues. in 1884 Ida was removed from a train for refusing to go to the “colored car.” She fought this by writing about what had occurred and suing the railway company.
In 1892 three of Ida’s friends were lynched because their grocery store was competition to a white-owned business. Ida spoke the truth about the lynching and encouraged Black people to boycott streetcars and white-owned businesses. For this brave act Ida was threatened to be killed and “lost everything she owned”.
Ida continued to speak out about lynching and improve situations and help people. In Chicago she started the first kindergarten for Black children and worked to stop racial segregation in schools. She also founded and managed the Negro Fellowship League which helped Black men get jobs and housing.
At the back of the book there is the timeline “Ida B. Wells: A Life” that outlines many of her accomplishments and significant times in her life.
Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth is an inspiring story about a remarkable person and it illustrates how much good can be achieved by an individual. Highly recommended.
Friends Change the World: We Are the NASA Scientists
Zoe Tucker, illustrated by Amanda Quartey
Wide Eyed Editions
2021, 34 pages
ISBN: 9780711263857
ages 4+
Mary was a mathematician at the Space Agency who experienced some problems due to segregation – until she went to work for Kaz. Mary and Kaz made a great team and Mary learned a lot about aerodynamics. Wanting to become an engineer but not being allowed to attend a “whites only” school made Mary go to court where she won her case. “In 1958, Mary became the first Black female engineer in the Space Agency.” Mary and Kaz were on a team that sent astronauts to the Moon and Mary won an award for her important work on this project. An even more important part of Mary’s life involved her fighting for equal opportunities.
At the back of the inspiring story is a section on Mary and Kaz and how they became friends “during a time when racism and segregation laws were in place in the United States.” Highly recommended.
Little People, Big Dreams: Kamala Harris
Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, illustrated by Lauren Semmer
Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
2021, 30 pages
ISBN: 9780711265820
ages 4+
A recent picture book in the “Little People, Big Dreams” series is about Kamala Harris. The interesting book tells how Kamala, whose parents were from India and Jamaica, wanted to help others and grew up wanting justice and equal rights for everyone. Kamala became a lawyer and then “the first person of color to be elected as San Francisco’s district attorney”. Next, she became a senator and then she ran to be a presidential candidate. Although she was defeated by Joe Biden, he asked her to be Vice President and Kamala Harris is “the first woman of color to serve as Vice President, and the highest-elected Asian American ever.”
Along with the inspirational story, there is a timeline of some of Kamela Harris’ achievements at the back of the book.