At the back of the book there is the timeline “Ida B. Wells: A Life” that outlines many of her accomplishments and significant times in her life.

Ida B. Wells, Voice of Truth is an inspiring story about a remarkable person and it illustrates how much good can be achieved by an individual. Highly recommended.

Friends Change the World: We Are the NASA Scientists

Zoe Tucker, illustrated by Amanda Quartey

Wide Eyed Editions

2021, 34 pages

ISBN: 9780711263857

ages 4+

Mary was a mathematician at the Space Agency who experienced some problems due to segregation – until she went to work for Kaz. Mary and Kaz made a great team and Mary learned a lot about aerodynamics. Wanting to become an engineer but not being allowed to attend a “whites only” school made Mary go to court where she won her case. “In 1958, Mary became the first Black female engineer in the Space Agency.” Mary and Kaz were on a team that sent astronauts to the Moon and Mary won an award for her important work on this project. An even more important part of Mary’s life involved her fighting for equal opportunities.

At the back of the inspiring story is a section on Mary and Kaz and how they became friends “during a time when racism and segregation laws were in place in the United States.” Highly recommended.

Little People, Big Dreams: Kamala Harris

Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, illustrated by Lauren Semmer

Frances Lincoln Children’s Books

2021, 30 pages

ISBN: 9780711265820

ages 4+

A recent picture book in the “Little People, Big Dreams” series is about Kamala Harris. The interesting book tells how Kamala, whose parents were from India and Jamaica, wanted to help others and grew up wanting justice and equal rights for everyone. Kamala became a lawyer and then “the first person of color to be elected as San Francisco’s district attorney”. Next, she became a senator and then she ran to be a presidential candidate. Although she was defeated by Joe Biden, he asked her to be Vice President and Kamala Harris is “the first woman of color to serve as Vice President, and the highest-elected Asian American ever.”

Along with the inspirational story, there is a timeline of some of Kamela Harris’ achievements at the back of the book.

