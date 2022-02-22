Canada's leading thinkers reflect on how COVID-19 has changed our community, Canada and the world, and forever altered the future.

Starting university is one of life’s big milestones. It’s a time when young people begin to understand who they are, become more independent, meet new people and build community. The experience is often equal parts exciting and anxiety-inducing. Starting university during a global pandemic adds another level of uncertainty without the comfort of personal connection to help assuage fears and build confidence.

For universities, one of the big hurdles we all now face is how to welcome new students and make them feel part of our community. The first year is a time when students start to learn what their chosen university is all about, its values, as well as all the many resources available to them. Before the pandemic, this all happened on campus and in person.

Thankfully, for each of the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put in front of us, there is also an opportunity to innovate and do better. This is one of the lessons that has carried us through the last two years.

To help ease the transition of first- and second-year undergraduate students and enhance their experience, Ryerson put together the First-Year Experience Initiative. This project team developed NavigateRU, a website and unique program designed to help our newest students build confidence as they make the leap to this next stage in their lives and prepare them to navigate the university experience virtually.

The initiative worked closely with our Tri-Mentoring Program (TMP), which has helped more than 20,000 students transition to university life through peer-to-peer, group and career mentoring since its inception nearly 20 years ago. The result: a comprehensive program based on well-established learnings and best practices, available on PeopleGrove the TMP Community Portal.

NavigateRU offers learning modules and resources to help students understand and navigate the key themes or pathways of student life: identity, well-being, community, learning, systems and structures, and create the university experience they want for themselves. These learning modules are asynchronous and students can access them online as they need them, and/or enhance their learning by registering for the NavigateRU program.

By providing a way to connect and offer encouragement and support when in-person interaction is not possible, NavigateRU is the bridge taking students from one chapter in their lives to this new chapter. It has become an important tool, letting students know it’s OK to be nervous, to embrace their feelings and to ask for help when they need it.

Mohamed Lachemi is president and vice-chancellor of Ryerson University.

