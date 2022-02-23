Canada's leading thinkers reflect on how COVID-19 has changed our community, Canada and the world, and forever altered the future.

Many people will tell you they want “less government” — until they need it. During the COVID-19 pandemic we needed government in a way we haven’t experienced before in our lifetimes. But the real issue looking forward is not as simple as less or more, it’s the need for “better” government — small or large. And COVID has exposed the weakness of populism in responding to today’s challenges.

Certainly there are areas of public policy where COVID shows “more” government is needed, particularly in long-term care. Our current system has failed our elderly and those who work in long-term care; what happened during the pandemic is a source of national shame. But even this failing is part of a broader issue — the difficult task of reinforcing and building the fundamental building blocks of good government through accountability, pragmatism and a focus on outcomes.

For the past two years, governments at all levels were challenged to motivate a collective response to a virus that cares not at all about any political considerations. What was being asked of us required us to trust those in power, a trust being undermined by the pandemic of misinformation.

It’s no surprise, then, that the pandemic became a breeding ground for populism. Populism cares for symbols, not outcomes, even though outcomes are what should ultimately matter. Populism trades in anger, but what is needed is compassion and empathy.

If we aspire to better government, the larger issue of what generates political currency can’t be ignored any longer. The broader civic engagement of society, holding government accountable for outcomes, needs to win the day. If there isn’t currency in truth and pragmatism, all else that follows will be detached from actual outcomes.

Pragmatism will require us to do things populists won’t like, such as delegating authority to experts, using positive and negative incentives to change behaviour and focusing political discourse on things that matter, as boring as they might be. It will also require the silent majority to weigh in by supporting pragmatic governments, and holding them to account for their performance, not the performative.

We should never ignore that Canada’s COVID response, while imperfect, has demonstrated a remarkable degree of collective purpose. If we can turn that sense of purpose to broader issues in our society, we can achieve great things. We’ll need government focused on getting things done, and a political culture focused on outcomes, to succeed.

Jeff Lehman is mayor of the City of Barrie, chair of Ontario's Big City Mayors and a member of Torstar's Barrie Adivsory Council.

