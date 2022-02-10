Final warning: Listen to your inner voice that says you’re not feeling certain, and it’s better to move on till you find the right person for you.

“If you haven’t met someone’s parents within three months, that person isn’t aligned with your goals.”

In other words, don’t waste your time just yearning.

Divorced and now in a 16-year common-law relationship with a blended family, Ray reflects on her own “mistake” of not seeing a therapist when her marriage was ending.

“We all need an accountability partner, whether a therapist or coach, and it doesn’t have to be me. That’s how I can trust my decisions to not make the same mistakes … especially not in the love business!”

Q:The pandemic is hopefully becoming something that we learn to live with, as we’ve previously done for decades regarding the flu.

However, many people are still suffering the lingering mental health effects of two years dealing with lockdowns and isolation, plus physical health issues, and financial hardship for those who’ve suffered loss of income.

My neighbour fortunately experienced none of those problems but, as some parts of the world are opening up, she’s already booked three different vacations over the next eight weeks.

How do I convince her that boasting of these plans is unkind/offensive while many other people are still suffering COVID-related hardships?

#I’mNotJealous

A:It’s time for everyone to become as aware as you are of considerably different after-effects of experiencing a pandemic. Whether it’s persistent illness or anxieties, the reality for many is that there’s still months of healing and adjusting to go.

Your neighbour needs to learn discretion. Say so.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Start practising the relationship goals that you’ve defined, still in time for Valentine’s Day, if you want to get cuffing and cuddling with someone you can trust!

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.