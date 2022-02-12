Either I’m dead inside from past trauma or (worse) the relationship really doesn't mean that much to me. Your thoughts?

Polyamory Effect?

A:This consideration of polyamory’s potential impact on your live-together relationship can be a stumbling block.

For readers, here’s how polyamory is defined by Wikipedia: “The practice of, or desire for, intimate relationships with more than one partner, with the informed consent of all partners involved.”

My own response to polyamory is this: Whatever ways in which consenting adults explore sexual relationships with more than one partner, absent of inflicted physical/emotional/sexual harm, is their private business and not mine.

Yet you appear conflicted. Your main partner’s sexual/emotional interest in a friend has you annoyed, based only, you say, on wasting your free time.

You’re not “dead” inside. Rather, you’re seeking a way to be jealous without abandoning your desire to have other partners. It’s a conflict only you can resolve. Discussing this openly with your partner should help.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding two very spoiled adult sons (Jan. 21):

“We teach people, especially our offspring, how to treat us. The 25-year-old should be gone. The mother doesn’t need his non-existent financial aid and support. Give him one month’s notice in a politely written note (Son, you pay no rent, you give no help, and you’re abusive, so you’ll have to leave).

“On the eviction date, change the locks while he’s at work and, if necessary, call for police assistance with his removal/possessions.

“Let the younger son earn the right to a key for the new lock. These boys are no different from abusive partners.

“The older one has a job and willingness to sponge off others. He’ll grow up fast and become a much more responsible person who’ll eventually be a supportive son. But if that never happens, she hasn’t lost much.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

When feeling emotional conflict, listen to your inner voice.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.