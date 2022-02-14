It was apparently beyond the possibility of resolving abusive damage with apologies.

Now, the bride’s father is picking up the mantle of outrage by saying he won’t attend the wedding. Sure, he has to live with his wife ever after, but is her past behaviour worth cutting all ties with his own offspring and future grandchildren?

The answer lies in whatever he said or did following bringing a stepmom into his child’s life, and then after her damaging, uncontrolled yelling bout with her and her mother.

I suggest that you back right out of this complex, unpleasant and all-around blameworthy situation.

Instead, wish your niece happiness in her marriage, give her a gift of your caring and support for her big day. If she doesn’t invite you or other family members on that side, understand why and let it pass.

FEEDBACK Regarding the behaviour of a widow’s two adult sons (Jan. 21):

Reader: “These are cold-hearted adults using their mother’s good graces. I suggest that the widow:

“1. Find a place that will suit her present and future care needs, and

“2. Put the house up for sale. These spoiled adults will know once they see the sign up on the front yard. Screaming and anger may ensue but the Mother must stand firm. Either the Mother gives them a few weeks to leave or she insists that they will have to leave before or on the closing date of sale.

“In the meantime, the Mother should stop taking care of her children’s dirty laundry and not make food for them.

“She should concentrate on her own health and welfare only.”

Ellie: I like the repeated use of a capital “M” for the Mother, emphasizing the importance of this woman’s need to put herself and well-being ahead of her adult sons’ demands.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When there’s an ugly breach in a family, a wedding is often the event that reveals it.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.