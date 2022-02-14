Columbia Classics: 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, PG, 14A, 18A, 4K + Blu-ray, 14 discs

Needing a break from winter? This six-film collection in 4K and Blu-ray from Columbia may help. The 14-disc set includes the following movies in both 4K and Blu-ray: Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, Sense and Sensibility, The Social Network (each movie has two discs except The Social Network which has three and there is a “Bonus Disc”.) The informative 81-page hardcover book included in this set is full of information and photos of the movies (including the restoring of the films) and is definitely worth reading.

You don’t have to have not seen all of the movies to enjoy this collection. These “classics” are worth revisiting – especially in their restored form. I had seen Stripes (a classic comedy), The Social Network and parts of Taxi Driver before getting this set. It was good to watch Taxi Driver in its entirety and I particularly enjoyed the movies that I hadn’t seen before – Sense and Sensibility, Oliver! and Anatomy of a Murder (my favourite movie in this collection.)

Anatomy of a Murder was released in 1959 with the mystery/drama being nominated for 7 Academy Awards including “Best Picture.” Duke Ellington also won a Grammy Award for the film’s music. The movie sees Jimmy Stewart play a lawyer who defends a soldier who killed a man who raped his wife. Joining Stewart in this movie is a talented cast that includes Lee Remick, Arthur O’Connell, George C. Scott and Ben Gazzara. Along with providing the soundtrack, Duke Ellington makes a brief appearance playing with Jimmy Stewart at the piano.

Another movie that I hadn’t seen and enjoyed was Sense and Sensibility (1995) which sees a wealthy man’s (Tom Wilkinson) estate go to his son leaving his wife and daughters looking for a place to stay. The romance/drama won an Academy Award (best writing) and was nominated for six others including “Best Picture.” Viewers will be familiar with many of the cast that includes: Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Gemma Jones, Hugh Grant, Robert Hardy, Alan Rickman, Greg Wise, Imelda Staunton and Hugh Laurie.

The musical Oliver! from 1969 and featuring Mark Lester as Oliver, a young orphan in Victorian England, was also entertaining. A good story and exceptional singing and dancing make this a fun film which won five Academy Awards (including “Best Picture”) and was nominated for six other Oscars.

If you are looking for a good comedy, this collection has the very funny Stripes. The 1981 movie has John Winger (Bill Murray) joining the army where he leads a group of misfits. Joining Murray on this fun adventure is John Candy, Harold Ramis, Warren Oates, P.J. Soles, Sean Young, John Larroquette and Judge Reinhold.

Rounding out the collection are Taxi Driver (1976) with Robert De Niro as an unstable veteran who gets a job as a taxi driver (nominated for four Oscars including “Best Picture”) and The Social Network (2010) with Jesse Eisenberg which won three Oscars and was nominated for five more.

And if these six films aren’t enough, there is a bonus disc featuring 20 (more than three hours) short films from Columbia Pictures including the classic “The Three Stooges: Disorder In The Court” and a couple of “Charley Chase” shorts. There are also numerous animated shorts including two “Color Rhapsodies” which kids of all ages will enjoy. There are three shorts featuring Mr. Magoo – “The Ragtime Bear” (1949), “When Magoo Flew” (1954) and “Stage Door Magoo” (1955). One of my favourites was “Georgie and the Dragon” from 1951. There are also some more recent shorts such as “The Early Hatchling Gets the Worm” (2016) and “Puppy! A Hotel Transylvania Short” (2017). This bonus disc (which is kept in the book) is very entertaining.