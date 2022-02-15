Ellie: Here’s another small but touching example of someone who recognizes another person’s need and asked me for some added help for her:

Q:A friend of mine has suffered grievous losses. Her son, her husband and her mother are all not in good health. Plus, she is an only child.

I did not make a note of the online grief counsellors you’ve mentioned. Could you please let me have some contacts? I will pass them on to her.

A:I’m happy to respond by giving you information to aid your search for grief therapy contacts. I don’t promote specific counsellors by name, only their affiliation, but the following will help you and your friend learn which websites to scan, where to email questions, and make calls for direct information:

Most faiths provide grief counselling, often delivered through a pastoral leader.

But if religion isn’t a factor, seek general counselling/therapy websites and look for practitioners mentioning their advanced training such as a master’s degree in social work, or a graduate psychotherapy degree, etc.

Follow up with a phone call to ask specific questions on behalf of your friend’s immediate needs.

FEEDBACK Regarding the woman whose friends have children, and who now seem too busy for her (Jan. 19):

Reader: “Even when this woman without children offers to organize get-togethers, or look after friends’ children to be helpful, they’re still too busy.

“The same thing happened to me when my good friend had a baby. We kept in touch sporadically for many years. Now that her child is in university and we’re both retired, we have reconnected and get together regularly.

“My advice to your reader is to not give up on your friends, but to keep in touch while also giving them space to handle their busy needs and responsibilities.”

When there’s a hint of better times becoming possible even during the pandemic, think positively and be helpful in whatever way you can.

