Consistent with what seems to be happening around much of the world, public health restrictions are dropping as fast as apples over Newton's head. It appears we may be entering a time period where no public restrictions exist at all and which will be referred to as the "new normal."

We've heard this term used before, as a somewhat science fiction concept, to describe what might exist once the pandemic has been eradicated. Of course, everyone's vision of this new normal may range from apocalyptic to utopian, depending on one's general perception of the world. For kids, it is bound to be utopian.

For one thing, young people, especially pre-teens and teens, tend to view themselves as invulnerable. While a few of them may have developed anxiety about the safety of their grandparents, or the absence of their friends during the last two years, most of them were never seriously worried about their personal health. They were unhappy that they could not go out where they wanted and when they wanted, and they were unhappy with school going online, both because many teachers could not figure out how to educate well on such a sterile environment and because they wanted to hang out with their friends. Most of them thought the adults were making stupid decisions — you know, the generationally consistent old normal.

When the new normal opens up people's doors, malls, stores and restaurants, and makes attendance at school a sure thing, most kids are going to be very happy. In youth, memories are short and, really, the new normal will simply return to the old normal of being a kid, exercising every bit of freedom that can be wrestled from parents and hanging out with friends making at least one or two impulsive decisions a day. Masks and social distancing will fade very quickly and while hand-washing and sanitizing may hang on a bit longer, it will be with small niche groups of the germaphobic.

Parents, on the other hand, are likely to find the new normal to be a less comfortable place to be. The pandemic will have changed the way we work and shop, the way our supply chains work and thus the inflationary pressure on our living costs, the sense of security we feel as interest rates rise and variants of COVID come and go with uncertainty regarding our real health and safety and our job security. For many adults the new normal will, in fact, lean more to the apocalyptic side. Aside from the potential financial impact, many of our health-care and civil-society assumptions have been rattled. It turns out many of them may be, in fact, hanging by a thread.

As restrictions lift and we return to some form of our previous lives, we have many questions to ask of ourselves and our leaders, but we also have many opportunities to rethink how we do business, as workers and consumers, how we take personal responsibility for our financial, mental and physical health and how we move forward, as a society, to a kinder and more civil future. The pandemic, if we are going to be honest with ourselves, probably always ranked lower in priority than climate change, financial inequities or dangerously dysfunctional political divisiveness.

We have a lot of threads that need reinforcement. While our kids skip gleefully off to school, we adults would be well advised to use the lessons we've learned from the old normal, and the pandemic abnormal, to create a truly new and better normal for them. They may not know they are invulnerable, nor should they dwell on it in their childhoods, but, as Robert Frost reminded us, there are "miles to go before we sleep" in the peace of mind that all is well for the future.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.