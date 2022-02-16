King Richard

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

If you enjoy sports movies you will want to check out King Richard. This sports/biography has Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus (played by Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) Williams. Richard Williams had a plan for his daughters and helped them become tennis legends by having them work hard including training on Compton – California’s abandoned tennis courts – and then getting them training from tennis pros. Along with their intense training, their school work and other important areas in life were also made a top priority. Also playing a significant role in the girls’ upbringing and rise to tennis stardom was their mother who is played by Aunjanue Ellis in the movie.

The interesting and inspirational movie has received six Academy Award nominations including “Best Motion Picture of the Year” and Aunjanue Ellis and Will Smith for their performances. Special features include “The Making of King Richard”, “Will Smith as Richard Williams” and “Venus and Serena Set Visit.”

Wayne’s World: 30th Anniversary Steelbook

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Wow! It’s been 30 years since Wayne’s World was released and you can celebrate this classic comedy movie with this 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook. Join Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) as their public-access cable television show, which they broadcast from Wayne’s parents’ basement, attracts the attention of a TV producer (Rob Lowe). And while their “new” TV show has a much larger audience, Wayne and Garth aren’t happy with the changes that the producer had them make. Another storyline in the movie involves Wayne falling for Cassandra (Tia Carrere), the lead vocalist of a local rock band, and trying to help her career.

The hilarious movie also includes Drian Doyle-Murray, Lara Flynn Boyle, Michael DeLuise as well as brief appearances by Chris Farley, Meat Loaf, Alice Cooper and Ed O’Neill. Special features are commentary by director Penelope Spheeris and cast and crew interviews.

This is a nice Steelbook edition of a very good comedy. Party on!

