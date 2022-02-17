Reverse the dialogue. Ask about her day/friends/activities. She may be asking so much about you because she has little happening for herself.

Set gentle boundaries. Tell her that you love her and want to be in touch but that your work and family life are at very busy stages.

Offer a specific time slot for catching up, e.g., a specific hour on a weekend day, after regular kids’ and family activities so you can talk about them, and switch the focus away from being only on you.

It may take time and patience to adjust her habit of intrusively frequent contact.

Meanwhile, there are years ahead when your mother may truly need more involvement from you regarding her own life. And she’s likely very aware of that. Ask her important questions about her health.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the son whose father is suffering a “terrible grief” (Jan. 26):

“When I was 27, I met the love of my life. I felt like my heart would jump out of my chest.

“Fifteen months later, he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma (a type of bone cancer). He’d been frequently complaining of shoulder pain and I finally made a doctor’s appointment. He was diagnosed the day after his 27th birthday.

“He gave me the option to back out of our relationship but I stood by him throughout. We got married between his chemo treatments and lived the best life we could.

“I felt guilty about not finding it earlier and because I had to make the decision to help him pass.

“Grievance counselling does help you see that this wasn’t something you could prevent or predict. You have to journey through it.

“The letter-writer’s father has to forgive himself, and know it wasn’t his fault.

“I was sent immediately into grievance counselling by my counsellor from caregivers’ sessions. It was the best thing for me.

“I didn’t have the long years this gentleman had with his wife, but I do know ‘survivor’s guilt’ very well.”

A parent obsessing about a healthy, happy adult son, is likely lonely and seeking/needing attention to her own health and well-being.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.