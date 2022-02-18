Illustrator: Natasha Donovan

Millbrook Press

2021, 31 pages

ISBN: 9781541579149

Ages 6+

The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross is a non-fiction, picture book biography of Mary Ross’s life and how she continued to practice and share her Cherokee values throughout her career as an (aerospace) engineer. Mary Ross lived from 1908 to 2008 and was very successful in her many career endeavors from a school teacher to an aerospace engineer. She was a trailblazer, having been one of the first recognized Indigenous women to work in the fields of science, math and engineering. The story contains many highlights from Mary Ross’s life and includes bonus features in the appendix of the book - Timeline of Mary Golda Ross's life, "Four Cherokee Values" and a bibliography.

The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross is an excellent beginner's book for anyone looking to learn about Mary Golda Ross and/or aerospace engineering. Readers who are interested in aerospace and Indigenous female role models will be sure to enjoy this captivating and informational picture book.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Birds on Wishbone Street

Suzanne Del Rizzo

Pajama Press

2021, 40 pages

ISBN: 9781772782196

Birds on Wishbone Street is a delightful, heartwarming story about a little girl, Maureen, who welcomes a boy, Sami, to her neighbourhood. Sami has recently arrived from Syria. They become friends and when they find a sick or injured female cardinal lying on the ground they take the bird to a veterinarian and then care for her until she can be released. They also hang feeders and make roosting pockets to help the birds in the parkette where they found the cardinal.

The story is based on a real street in Toronto and this is a beautifully illustrated picture book about acts of kindness and making friends.