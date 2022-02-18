The Best Mom
Penny Harrison, illustrated by Sharon Davey
New Frontier Publishing
2021, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781913639419
ages 3+
A little girl admires her friends’ moms who, unlike her mom, are never late, make great costumes and are good skaters, singers and chefs. But all moms do one special thing that makes them “The Best Mom” and the little girl’s mom is great at cuddling her daughter each night.
Nice picture book about how special moms are.
Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer
Author: Traci Sorell
Illustrator: Natasha Donovan
Millbrook Press
2021, 31 pages
ISBN: 9781541579149
Ages 6+
The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross is a non-fiction, picture book biography of Mary Ross’s life and how she continued to practice and share her Cherokee values throughout her career as an (aerospace) engineer. Mary Ross lived from 1908 to 2008 and was very successful in her many career endeavors from a school teacher to an aerospace engineer. She was a trailblazer, having been one of the first recognized Indigenous women to work in the fields of science, math and engineering. The story contains many highlights from Mary Ross’s life and includes bonus features in the appendix of the book - Timeline of Mary Golda Ross's life, "Four Cherokee Values" and a bibliography.
The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross is an excellent beginner's book for anyone looking to learn about Mary Golda Ross and/or aerospace engineering. Readers who are interested in aerospace and Indigenous female role models will be sure to enjoy this captivating and informational picture book.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Birds on Wishbone Street
Suzanne Del Rizzo
Pajama Press
2021, 40 pages
ISBN: 9781772782196
Birds on Wishbone Street is a delightful, heartwarming story about a little girl, Maureen, who welcomes a boy, Sami, to her neighbourhood. Sami has recently arrived from Syria. They become friends and when they find a sick or injured female cardinal lying on the ground they take the bird to a veterinarian and then care for her until she can be released. They also hang feeders and make roosting pockets to help the birds in the parkette where they found the cardinal.
The story is based on a real street in Toronto and this is a beautifully illustrated picture book about acts of kindness and making friends.
The Best Mom
Penny Harrison, illustrated by Sharon Davey
New Frontier Publishing
2021, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781913639419
ages 3+
A little girl admires her friends’ moms who, unlike her mom, are never late, make great costumes and are good skaters, singers and chefs. But all moms do one special thing that makes them “The Best Mom” and the little girl’s mom is great at cuddling her daughter each night.
Nice picture book about how special moms are.
Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer
Author: Traci Sorell
Illustrator: Natasha Donovan
Millbrook Press
2021, 31 pages
ISBN: 9781541579149
Ages 6+
The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross is a non-fiction, picture book biography of Mary Ross’s life and how she continued to practice and share her Cherokee values throughout her career as an (aerospace) engineer. Mary Ross lived from 1908 to 2008 and was very successful in her many career endeavors from a school teacher to an aerospace engineer. She was a trailblazer, having been one of the first recognized Indigenous women to work in the fields of science, math and engineering. The story contains many highlights from Mary Ross’s life and includes bonus features in the appendix of the book - Timeline of Mary Golda Ross's life, "Four Cherokee Values" and a bibliography.
The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross is an excellent beginner's book for anyone looking to learn about Mary Golda Ross and/or aerospace engineering. Readers who are interested in aerospace and Indigenous female role models will be sure to enjoy this captivating and informational picture book.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Birds on Wishbone Street
Suzanne Del Rizzo
Pajama Press
2021, 40 pages
ISBN: 9781772782196
Birds on Wishbone Street is a delightful, heartwarming story about a little girl, Maureen, who welcomes a boy, Sami, to her neighbourhood. Sami has recently arrived from Syria. They become friends and when they find a sick or injured female cardinal lying on the ground they take the bird to a veterinarian and then care for her until she can be released. They also hang feeders and make roosting pockets to help the birds in the parkette where they found the cardinal.
The story is based on a real street in Toronto and this is a beautifully illustrated picture book about acts of kindness and making friends.
The Best Mom
Penny Harrison, illustrated by Sharon Davey
New Frontier Publishing
2021, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781913639419
ages 3+
A little girl admires her friends’ moms who, unlike her mom, are never late, make great costumes and are good skaters, singers and chefs. But all moms do one special thing that makes them “The Best Mom” and the little girl’s mom is great at cuddling her daughter each night.
Nice picture book about how special moms are.
Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer
Author: Traci Sorell
Illustrator: Natasha Donovan
Millbrook Press
2021, 31 pages
ISBN: 9781541579149
Ages 6+
The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross is a non-fiction, picture book biography of Mary Ross’s life and how she continued to practice and share her Cherokee values throughout her career as an (aerospace) engineer. Mary Ross lived from 1908 to 2008 and was very successful in her many career endeavors from a school teacher to an aerospace engineer. She was a trailblazer, having been one of the first recognized Indigenous women to work in the fields of science, math and engineering. The story contains many highlights from Mary Ross’s life and includes bonus features in the appendix of the book - Timeline of Mary Golda Ross's life, "Four Cherokee Values" and a bibliography.
The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross is an excellent beginner's book for anyone looking to learn about Mary Golda Ross and/or aerospace engineering. Readers who are interested in aerospace and Indigenous female role models will be sure to enjoy this captivating and informational picture book.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Birds on Wishbone Street
Suzanne Del Rizzo
Pajama Press
2021, 40 pages
ISBN: 9781772782196
Birds on Wishbone Street is a delightful, heartwarming story about a little girl, Maureen, who welcomes a boy, Sami, to her neighbourhood. Sami has recently arrived from Syria. They become friends and when they find a sick or injured female cardinal lying on the ground they take the bird to a veterinarian and then care for her until she can be released. They also hang feeders and make roosting pockets to help the birds in the parkette where they found the cardinal.
The story is based on a real street in Toronto and this is a beautifully illustrated picture book about acts of kindness and making friends.