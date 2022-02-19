Jones’ article notes that “along with pleasure, (that 75-85 group) “may be getting benefits linked to sex: a stronger immune system, improved cognitive function, cardiovascular health in women and (men’s) lower odds of prostate cancer.”

If anyone needs more reasons to explore better sex in one’s 70s, 80s and even 90s, there’s also University of Ottawa’s professor of medicine and sex researcher, Peggy J. Kleinplatz, whose 2020 book, “Magnificent Sex: Lessons From Extraordinary Lovers,” with co-author Dana Ménard. Their research involved people whose sex lives improved hugely over time.

For seniors in safe, respectful relationships, I’m with the letter-writer in recommending discussion with trusted friends about ways to improve sex, a chat with a doctor regarding personal health issues, plus a sex therapist for expanding both your sex education and, as important, your sexual imagination.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the man who’s resistant to making changes and sacrifice because of his wife’s illness (Jan. 29):

“Years ago, when my husband underwent cancer surgery, we both struggled toward a new normal in our relationship. We were in our 50s, ending sex was a blow, and my husband sunk into depression.

“Then, I developed a painful chronic condition and also started snoring. My husband couldn’t sleep through it and I couldn’t sleep through his tossing and turning. I became exhausted and he had to do the household jobs I couldn’t handle.

“Well, we found a new normal.

“How? Firstly, as partners in this life. We’ve experienced many sorrows together — miscarriages, loss of loved ones, etc.

“Also, many joys together — the pregnancy and birth of our child, knowing exactly what the other’s thinking, laughter …

“To the letter-writer: Get your head out of ‘me’ and where it belongs: ‘us.’

“Right on, Ellie, they can get through this if they try!”

Sex can be enjoyed into one’s 70s and beyond, through openness, creative solutions, and educating oneself through research and good-health checks.

