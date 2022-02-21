Reader’s Commentary Regarding the husband who can’t fall sleep as early as his ill wife who resists having separate bedrooms (Jan. 29):

“There seem to be other issues going on here. It’s very difficult to reconcile sleep differences. Also, I sense resentment going on — if she’s turning on the light and noisily opening and closing drawers, it implies that she resents him being still in bed. But that’s because he went to sleep later.

“There’s nothing wrong with sleeping in separate rooms. Their daughters are old enough to understand that they need to do this, for them both to get a good night’s sleep given their different work schedules.

“Since he’s working from home, does he do things around the house, e.g., get groceries, make dinner, so that they have time to enjoy each other’s company?

“He could join her in bed to snuggle (maybe it would lead to sex, depending on her health issue) and then get up when she goes to sleep. Sex or cuddling doesn’t have to be connected to sleeping afterward.

“The daughters are old enough to look after their own breakfasts and lunches. Is she doing those and then resenting he’s not up?

“If they want to stay together, they need to talk this out and agree on a division of labour. But telling him to go to bed earlier isn’t a solution. What time is she going to bed — eight, nine, 10 p.m.?”

Reader No. 2: “My husband’s and my sleep schedules have always been different. Common courtesy makes it work. He gathers everything he needs to get ready for bed and takes it downstairs, and I rarely hear him creep into bed. Similarly, whatever I need for the morning is readied and stored outside the bedroom before I go to bed so I can be as stealthy as possible when I get up. I believe it has helped to teach our children respect for others.”

