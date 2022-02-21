Over the last decade, we have learned a lot about the impact of trauma on people's mental health. Much of this has been driven by the return of young soldiers traumatized by their missions abroad, but advances in technology and understanding have resulted in a much more comprehensive view of both the structural and psychological impacts on the brain of severe experiences.

Knowing, as we do, the impact of trauma on adults, it is only logical that we assume such impacts are even more serious and long-lasting on the developing brains of children.

For the most part, trauma occurs when a significant event takes place that stimulates the deepest fears, or completely undermines any sense of safety and security we might have, or, alternatively, has occurred steadily over a long period of time. For example, a child involved in a car accident may be traumatized by that single event, even more likely if others are seriously injured or killed at the same time. Survivor's guilt is a well understood condition of trauma.

On the other hand, a child may be equally traumatized by the presence of domestic abuse, where danger may lurk around any corner in the house, even if such danger is never manifested in actual physical violence. Constant fear chips away at mental health no less effectively than does a single fearful event.

The needs of children are relatively simple and, for the most part, are met by parents and mentoring adults. Children need to feel safe and secure. From the earliest days of life, babies seek the warmth and comfort of their mother or some consistent source of adult contact. From those adults, the child needs food, shelter and a sense of personal security, more commonly referred to by psychologists as love. A child who feels love feels supported and knows, almost intuitively, that the adults who provide that love will have their back against all of the fears that an outside world can alert in them.

Unfortunately, not all children are born into households capable of providing the food, shelter and personal security that they need to grow into healthy young adults. Some parents struggle to look after themselves, much less their children. They may have mental health/traumatic issues of their own, addiction issues, or severe poverty issues.

One doesn't have to think too hard to consider how challenging the life of residential school survivors must have been after being torn from the care of their parents, housed in institutional settings where love was supplanted by obedience, and then turned back out to communities where poverty was endemic and all but ignored by governments at all levels. It has resulted in generations of debilitating trauma and it is, undeniably, an issue that needs to be addressed on many more levels than simple financial compensation.

I watched last weekend as misguided parents brought their children to downtown Ottawa to partake in an alleged "freedom" protest. While I have no problem with children being taught the right to protest, and even participating in such protests when they are peaceful, no one expected last weekend's faceoff between a large police force and a large body of protesters to actually be peaceful.

For two weeks, it was made very clear by authorities that "whatever means necessary" would be used to break up what had become an illegal occupation of the nation's capital. Bringing children to such an event, whether to teach them lessons about civil protest or for the more sinister purpose of using them as shields to deter police action, was a huge risk and an unconscionable choice.

To have the greatest chance of growing up healthy, both physically and mentally, children need parents, coaches, teachers and government officials who recognize the importance of safety and security in their lives and will do everything in their power to ensure they get it. Any adult who acts to the contrary needs to take a very deep look into their own thinking and perhaps seek help and support themselves in order to make better choices.