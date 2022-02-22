Q:A young couple within my extended family, both in their 20s, have two very young children, and a tumultuous relationship. Coming from abusive families, the couple are both very affected by this. They’re immature and inexperienced in relationships. They’re also constantly fighting in front of the children, and it gets physical.

I tried to talk to both. He quit his job because they were fighting and she left, so he had to stay home to take care of the kids. They’re behind on their bills. He’s depressed and thinks there’s no way out of this mess.

So I pulled some family together, we paid some of their debts, I’m offering to pay for more help so he can find work. But the wife’s now working part-time, not earning much but insisting that he stay home with the kids. I’m concerned about them. I advised the wife to go to a shelter.

I’m trying to get a therapist for the young man but he has no car, and also can’t communicate online because he can’t afford a laptop. I need your advice.

Concerned and Exhausted

A:You’re involved in this young couple’s turbulent life and the worrisome situation for their children, because of your genuine concerns. With their debts, and with fights happening because it’s what they learned in their parents’ homes, every bit of help is crucially needed.

But finding the right help is what now matters. Seeing a therapist would be a good start, but if the young man is depressed, he might refuse. Instead, contact a therapist yourself, present the problems you’ve raised here, and ask what’s the best route to help them. Also, ask how to get him access to medical help soon for his depression.

If you tell him you’re doing this for the children’s sakes, you’ll likely get his consent to attend, if you accompany him with your laptop to a next online session. Then, let the professional do the work of getting him to talk and consider alternatives to the present crisis. Ask for help getting him access to medical help for his depression.

Also, call on some relatives who’d helped before — this time about seeking healthy solutions, not money. Someone needs to explore where to get safe, low-cost accommodation for women and children, or for the family (if the wife is willing to join them). If she’s through with their common-law relationship, they’ll still need help getting a separation agreement that protects both parents’ rights, and the children’s safety.

It’s a lot to ask of relatives, but innocent children at risk deserve the caring and efforts that could change otherwise too-predictable futures.