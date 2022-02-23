Blaming false hopes doesn’t move you forward. Recognize that you imagined a remake of this man. But he was a lost cause regarding a future together — he is selfish and cheap.

Consider this one-sided connection a life lesson. You still have every possibility of finding a meaningful relationship. Only make sure you talk to your inner voice about who you are, and your emotional needs.

Q: My father’s an alcoholic, controlling, manipulative, always angry. It began before my parents separated 24 years ago. Being around him feels emotionally draining and toxic.

I’m the eldest child. The oldest boy is narcissistic, a bully. He tries to manipulate my father into selling his property, into believing that he must find another place to live. My father handles this stress by drinking.

My sister’s asked us all to address my father’s “issues” but the two boys just joke about it. Every man in my family is emotionally immature. My father must seek help for alcoholism, but he won’t.

It’s frustrating trying to deal with such a dysfunctional family. My husband and I haven’t been to a family dinner for years because we want to remove ourselves from the conflicts.

How do I address these issues and still maintain my sanity? Or should I even bother?

Stressed By Dysfunctional Family

A:Bother … it’s important for your own sake as well as for the others, especially your father and sister, even if dysfunctions like bullying don’t change.

Attend an Al-Anon group meeting for people with alcoholic loved ones. Many people say these meetings changed their sense of helplessness/responsibility regarding the drinker to an understanding of how to handle their own response. An online search will provide other support groups.

Your sister wants what you do. Be supportive. A lawyer’s letter regarding your brother’s pressure on your father, might end it. Without that stress, your father might seek help.

Ellie’s Tip of the Day

Consider online dating contact as an opportunity, not a done deal. Use your sense of self-worth to proceed slowly with eyes/ears wide open.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.