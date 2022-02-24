Q:My son and his wife have invited me to spend a couple of weeks with them and their toddler in their home. They live in a distant city and so it hasn’t been easy for me to spend time with them and my grandbaby during the pandemic.

But we do Skype a lot. Before the arrival of this, their first (and only) child, they were a very loving couple. It warmed my heart to see them cuddling, hugging, etc.

Now, whenever I see them on Skype, they sit at a distance from each other, or if they’re sitting beside each other at a table, she turns her body away from him. This makes me sick at heart.

When I visit them, should I ask them outright what the problem is? Maybe they will be willing to talk to me about it and actually hear what’s happening for the other person.

Or do I just ignore their tensions and hope they manage to resolve over time?

First-Time Granny

A:This is complex and potentially damaging territory to enter without an invitation. Especially so for an in-law living far away, and not a regular presence in their married life.

The only semi-safe approach is to tell your son, tactfully, and privately, that their relationship appears very strained. Be prepared that he may immediately deny this, overreact, and/or tell you to mind your own business.

The only safe next step is to say that, if they do have a serious matter dividing them, you hope they’ll be able to discuss it openly together or consider getting insights and guidance from a professional marital counsellor.

You might even tell him of some impasse you once faced with your own husband, if that’s true, and how you handled it as a couple. Or how you didn’t handle it and the resulting effect on your then-relationship.