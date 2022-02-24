2021, 47 page booklet

ISBN: 9780760372555

Ages 8+

The Ultimate Squishy Human Body with SmartScan Technology is a comprehensive guide to the human body. Kids, young and old, will be entertained with the visual and kinesthetic components of this model as they can remove and "squish" many organs in the human body while they learn. Explore many systems found with the human body and individual organs using the model, guide book and Smart Scan technology. An Inside and Out Anatomy Guide compliments the human model and Smart Scan by providing a detailed summary of the major organs and organ systems in the body. The Smart Scan adds another informational component as you can learn about each organ and organ system by placing one of the 8 body parts on the scanner. Want to quiz your newfound knowledge? The Smart Scan has an interactive quiz feature as well.

Here are just some of the things included within this set;

• 16" Squishy, Removable Human Body 3-D Model

• Smart Scanner (batteries needed but not included)

• Human Body Stand

• Organ Chart

• "An Inside and Out Anatomy Guide" written by Jordan D. Brown and illustrated by Adam Crowell

This resource is great for elementary and high school classrooms, personal use, and even for college and university students pursuing studies relating to human health and anatomy. The Ultimate Squishy Human Body is an amazing resource and I was most impressed by the accuracy and amount of detail placed into the human model. Having taken my post-secondary education in a field relating to the human body, I would have benefitted from this 3D model when studying. The Ultimate Squishy Human Body with SmartScan Technology is great for all ages and all learning styles.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

All My Friends

Hope Larson

Farrar Straus Giroux

2021,188 pages

ISBN: 9780374388669

ages 9+

All My Friends by Hope Larson is an entertaining graphic novel about middle-schooler Bina and her friends who want to make an album after their band, Fancy Pink, has had some success. Unfortunately, when they are offered a record deal, Bina’s parents and the parents of the other band members are not happy. They feel the band members are too young for such a deal as it could control their lives for years. This causes some friction between the girls and their parents. Adding to Bina’s somewhat stressful life is that she and her best friend, Austin, aren’t getting along like they used to.

Can Bina make things better with her parents and her best friend while pursuing her music interests? All My Friends is the third standalone graphic novel in Hope Larson’s “Eagle Rock Series.”