“The guide I TRY to use (not always 100 per cent successful) is to gauge when key topics get raised (love, sex, money, commitment, etc.). It’s one thing to say on early dates, ‘I love your dress,’ as opposed to ‘I love you’ too soon.

“Plus, the old adage ‘If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.’ Especially if things seem to be moving way too fast. Always try to listen to your inner self.” (Ellie: Your logical and experienced inner self, not the one filled with dream scenarios.)

“Relationships take time to develop and some more personal topics need to evolve. Even if they’re raised, back down due to the other person not being ready or comfortable. It also shows respect.

“People aren’t perfect, so react appropriately when a mistake is made.

“All this is extremely hard when you’re emotionally low.

“I met a ‘nice’ lady who seemed ‘genuinely’ interested in me. The first two dates were ordinary. On the third date, she offered sex in exchange for an overly expensive dinner.

“Yes, I fell, but after the ‘light went on’ in my head, that was my last contact with her.

“People need to realize that there are people willing to exploit the vulnerable, lonely, elderly, etc.”

FEEDBACK Regarding the man requested by his wife to go to bed early like her (Jan. 29):

“I’m a woman, 85, who’s a nighthawk. My wonderful husband was a morning person. He went to bed at 10 p.m., while I watched TV (with earplugs) or read. I’d go to bed between midnight and 3 a.m., staying very quiet to not wake him.

“And he did the same thing in the morning when he got up at 6 a.m. We were very considerate of each other’s needs. We also had a great sex life, as only prudes resist sex after dark!

“This couple could teach their daughters the positive side of separate bedrooms.”

Stories of grief can provide insights towards reaching acceptance, and even hope for the future.

