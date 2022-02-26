Meanwhile, questions arise: How does his wife, your daughter-in-law, react? Does he also speak for her? Also, you mention that “we” have babysat the grandkids. So, if there’s a husband/partner involved, do you have a defender for you?

As for the youngsters, even when not speaking to your son, you can try sending age-appropriate gifts on every valid occasion (ask ahead what the parents recommend).

Also, try to have a FaceTime chat that’s all about what they’re doing at school (e.g., showing you their books, artwork, etc.), just to maintain a connection.

If the parents ask again for babysitting help in their absence, grab every opportunity. But through all this, keep yourself bulletproof.

Your son has made himself beyond reproach. Arguing with him is useless. Accept him as such, if you want grandparent involvement.

Mature, self-confident adults generally accept that some people are opinionated/unfiltered. But not so much if those people are their mother (sometimes more so even than their father).

FEEDBACK A contrary view regarding the woman feeling “guilted” into remaining an employee/lover of a married boss (Feb. 4):

“It had the earmarks of narcissistic abuse. Comments like ‘over-the-top fairy tale romance’ screams of ‘love bombing.’ His favours/help to make her feel guilty and never leave him.

“Her ‘rocky past’ being thrown in her face are also classic signs of a narcissist.

“She must leave immediately, but expect his retaliation. Narcissists need to win and don’t feel remorse. Only when she cuts him out of her life can she begin to heal. Counselling is essential.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

When adult children control access, connect with grandkids whichever way’s accepted. Strong opinions are best unmentioned, unless serious problems arise.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.