Over many years, and many crises, I have been consistently asked for advice on how to deal with the effects of news broadcasts on children. Sure enough, with last week's horrific news of a modern-day invasion in Europe, someone sent me an email and asked what they should tell their six-year-old about what is happening in Ukraine.

My answer was the same as it has always been: Don't let your child watch the news. And if, somehow, he/she finds out something is going on and asks questions, answer the questions as calmly and truthfully as you can.

Those are really two strategies and, frankly, do not account for the variations that come with the age of children. In other words, each of those strategies has nuances based on the maturity of the child.

Most children under the age of 12 have little to no interest in the news. Unless they are made to sit in front of the television and watch it, they won't, so unless they hear of something from someone outside the house, they will simply go on living the life of children, in innocence, as they should.

Most adults cannot understand why civilized nations would go to war, so the chance of adequately explaining it to children is next to nil. Let sleeping dogs lie.

Teens, on the other hand, may well follow the news, on television or on social media. They may ask questions as a result and, if they do, then unless a parent is a Russia/Ukraine expert, the best answers are ones that encourage open-mindedness and ethical considerations. "Don't believe everything you hear." "Read a lot of different sources before forming an opinion." "Regardless of who started it and why, we all need to consider new ways of resolving world conflict. There is no excuse for the kind of war that kills innocent people and destroys economies. Your generation needs to find a better way."

Alternatively, if you are well-read on the subject, then direct your teen to good sources of information. Social media and its algorithms are, perhaps, the very worse places to go to get truth. Aside from the proliferation of fake news stories and misinformation, the algorithms continue to tighten the circle of information with each click, narrowing and exaggerating perspective until any kind of rational truth is lost.

It is an easy world in which teens, and especially marginalized teens, can be radicalized. Frankly, it's a world where marginalized adults can be radicalized. Part of our adult responsibility to our teenagers is to direct them toward forming their own thoughts and opinions, but, even more importantly, it's to teach them how to do so through open-mindedness and factual information.

Parents have little control of the world events that affect their children, but they have considerable control over how those events are perceived and discussed in the home. Take that control and encourage young people to learn from the events of today and consider how, in the future, history can avoid repetition.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be contacted at ghookey@yahoo.com.