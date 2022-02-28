Premier Doug Ford says “you’ll be seeing me doing cartwheels down the street” on Tuesday when Ontario scraps even more pandemic restrictions — including doing away with so-called vaccine passports.

That would indeed be a sight to see, but the premier ought to restrain himself. Because the fact remains that dropping the requirement for people to show proof of vaccination before entering such places as restaurants and sports arenas is a significant gamble.

The bet Ontario and other provinces are taking is that COVID-19 is under control, that it’s time to “live with it” and return to near-normal life.

That looks like a pretty sure bet for the near future. The numbers are all moving in the right direction; the number of people hospitalized with Omicron is plunging now as fast as it soared a few weeks ago, and the number of those in Ontario’s ICU beds is below 300 and falling every day.

All this is excellent news, and it allows us finally to exhale and hope for better days ahead.

But we shouldn’t be thinking in terms of the next few days or weeks. COVID will be with us for the foreseeable future, and governments need to think in terms of what will work for the longer term, not just what seems possible (and politically popular) right now.

In that regard, governments that rushed to drop restrictions in February (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and those that are doing it now (Ontario and Manitoba, to be followed in the next couple of weeks by Quebec) would have been better advised to take a slower route out of the pandemic.

Obviously, no one wants to live with restrictions any longer than necessary. But the problem with scrapping proof-of-vaccination requirements is that once dropped, they’ll be awfully hard to bring back.

It took months of debate and public pressure last year before governments finally adopted vaccine passports.

There’s no doubt they succeeded in doing what they were designed to do: reward fully vaccinated people for doing the right thing; give the unvaccinated an incentive to get their shots; and make it clear that governments, not individual businesses or organizations, were setting the rules.