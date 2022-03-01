He’s a serial cheater, so there’s little doubt that it’ll happen again. After all the lies and deceit from him, I wonder, “What’s to love? Your house?”

The baby girl is a reality. He has responsibilities to her. If he ignores them, ask yourself, “What’s to respect?”

Your adult children have long ago recognized that their father “screwed you up.” His absences and affairs were likely no secret for them. Stand up for yourself. Tell the children what you plan to do (and your decision about leaving). Show them your resolve to lead a life you can be proud of.

By the way, before you finally decide, stop all your caretaking tasks for this man.

Dear Readers: With Valentine’s Day well behind us, I can finally look at some thoughtful ideas about “love” and relationships … how we keep them, adjust them, discuss them, improve them … etc.

Here’s what psychotherapist Noel McDermott of Psychotherapy and Consultancy Ltd. — with his over 25 years’ experience in health, social care, and education — says:

“Love and intimacy are not grand gestures, they’re often simply small moments of genuine vulnerability.”

Further, “Relationships aren’t just about the big fights and grand gestures. They’re made and broken by the smaller, quieter moments.”

What to avoid in relationships: “Attaching strings/conditions to expressions of love and affection, over-sexualizing love and affection, and trying to pacify your partner with love-bombing when you should be apologizing and changing.”

But what about forming and keeping relationships?

McDermott advises: “Be realistic about expectations, look for shared values and interests, be honest about what your needs are that should be met outside of the relationship, seek a partner who values growth and openness, and be direct and clear in communicating your wants and needs.”

My add: Remember, living in a meaningful relationship is a life goal, not a date. When you have it, commitment, understanding and trust make “love” a daily reality.

When a spouse has played fast and loose for their own pleasure, choose a future of which you can be proud.

