“Please let these women and men know how hurtful they are when they decide they’re in love with another person’s husband or wife.

“I’ve just gone through this and am beyond hurt. Counselling isn’t helping as the pain’s still there and the person’s in my community. The damage these people cause a family isn’t (easily) repairable by counselling, and isn’t forgotten over time.

“Children’s birthdays, Christmas, Easter, school pageants, even watching a movie with mom and dad for a family time together, no longer happens for the children as they did before.

“What about their sports teams, swimming, dancing/art/music classes (that is, if you can afford them after you’re alone)? One parent’s likely not attending and sharing your child’s special interests.

“Child custody can get really nasty though everyone assures if you enter into it amicably, it’ll be positive.

“Well, it doesn’t work that way because this new partner wants it all, and the fool who left you can’t or won’t say no.

“I want these women or men to understand the damage they’ve done, and that it stays with the children forever. You’re remembered forever as a housewrecker.

“If you can’t live with that, take your suitcase and go home.”

Destructive Cheaters

Ellie: Your pain is real but know that time does help with healing, if you let it.

Counselling can’t undo what happened, but it can provide coping methods to keep going … e.g., avoiding gossips’ “reports,” getting outside for fresh air and activity, and providing your children with the same warmth/love from you as before.

If the cheating spouse is thoughtless and absent regarding the children, moving on without him/her can lead you to a better future.

