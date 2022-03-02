The Underground Railroad: Next Stop, Toronto!
Adrienne Shadd, Afua Cooper, Karolyn Smardz Frost
Dundurn Press
2002, 2022, 145 pages
ISBN: 9781459748965
The Underground Railroad: Next Stop, Toronto! is a fascinating look at some of the brave people, enslaved and free, who came to Toronto and helped build it into Canada’s largest city. Many of these brave “freedom seekers” settled in Toronto and Upper Canada.
In the book, which was first published in 2002 and this latest edition in 2022, you will read about Toronto (then known as the “Town of York”) in the 1800s and how “the largest proportion of the Black population by the 1850s was made up of immigrants from the United States. The majority were freedom seekers from the American South who sought new homes and new lives in freedom.”
Some of the chapters included are: “Blacks in Early Toronto”, “Social, Cultural, and Religious Life in Toronto’s Black Community” and “Black Torontonians in the Civil War.” I particularly enjoyed reading the chapter “Underground Railroad to Toronto” where you learn about this famous “railroad” as it pertains to Toronto. The Underground Railroad was a “system of secret routes and safe houses by which enslaved “fugitives’ made their way to freedom.”
Complementing the text are numerous illustrations and black and white photographs along with a few maps. Short sections featuring families and individuals, such as Deborah Brown, also nicely complement the interesting text.
Those interested in either the Underground Railroad or Toronto’s history will enjoy this book which would also make an important resource for schools, teachers and other educators.
Toronto’s Lost Villages
Ron Brown
Dundurn Press
2020, 227 pages
ISBN: 9781459746572
Those who have an interest in Toronto’s history will enjoy Ron Brown’s book Toronto’s Lost Villages. The book covers numerous villages, hamlets and other communities that have disappeared or of which only remnants remain. Brown brings these former communities back to life in his well-researched book that includes numerous black and white photographs and which is divided into the following nine areas: “Along the Lakeshore”, “Early Pioneer Paths”, “Yonge Street”, “The Governor’s Road”, “The Lost Villages of the Pioneer Kingston Road”, “Vanished Farm Hamlets of Scarborough and the Northeast”, “Farm Hamlets of the Northwest”, “By the Old Mill Stream”, “Railway Towns.”
Having spent part of my childhood in Thornhill, I was particularly interested in the section on “Langstaff” which Brown states “has pretty well vanished.” Named after John Langstaff, a teacher, the community had a store, a shingle factory and a pail factory operated by the Langstaff family. The community also had a general store and a blacksmith shop. In 1870 Langstaff welcomed a post office. Langstaff also “had the first tollgate north of Hoggs Hollow, at Yonge and Uplands” and was associated “with the Langstaff Jail Farm, which operated from 1911 until 1976.”
Whether you are new to the Toronto area or much of your history has included Toronto and the GTA, you are likely to enjoy this interesting history book by Ron Brown.
