ISBN: 9781459748965

The Underground Railroad: Next Stop, Toronto! is a fascinating look at some of the brave people, enslaved and free, who came to Toronto and helped build it into Canada’s largest city. Many of these brave “freedom seekers” settled in Toronto and Upper Canada.

In the book, which was first published in 2002 and this latest edition in 2022, you will read about Toronto (then known as the “Town of York”) in the 1800s and how “the largest proportion of the Black population by the 1850s was made up of immigrants from the United States. The majority were freedom seekers from the American South who sought new homes and new lives in freedom.”

Some of the chapters included are: “Blacks in Early Toronto”, “Social, Cultural, and Religious Life in Toronto’s Black Community” and “Black Torontonians in the Civil War.” I particularly enjoyed reading the chapter “Underground Railroad to Toronto” where you learn about this famous “railroad” as it pertains to Toronto. The Underground Railroad was a “system of secret routes and safe houses by which enslaved “fugitives’ made their way to freedom.”