In fact, the clinic’s location inside a defunct smartphone store is a perfect metaphor for the shifting direction of Toronto’s current vaccine effort. What we once thought of as a mostly digital initiative — appointments booked online at mass clinics — is today increasingly analog.

For millions of Torontonians, the initial vaccine push was characterized by scouring social media and Vaccine Hunters for available appointments. But the push to vaccinate the stragglers, particularly in the senior demographic (36 per cent of Toronto residents 80-plus have yet to receive a booster shot) is not a digital one. It’s grassroots. Last month, the city, in conjunction with Toronto Public Health, announced plans to “shift resources to a hyperlocal, equity-focused campaign” in 30 communities with lower vaccine uptake, many of them in the city’s northwest and northeast.

Last year, the city closed four of its nine mass immunization clinics and scaled down capacity at the remaining five, redeploying staff to mobile clinics.

“When Omicron hit we tripled our vaccination capacity in a week, and we did that because we had the mass clinics open,” Cressy said. “We still have those five because if we’ve learned anything through this pandemic experience, it’s prepare for the unexpected. We want to make sure we have the physical infrastructure to pivot quickly.”

Put another way, we want to be prepared to vaccinate against the next variant.

For now though, it’s about meeting people where they are. None of the seniors I spoke with at the mall clinic, nor at the Toronto Community Housing Corporation pop-up clinic I visited later in the day, booked an appointment online. Either they saw a flyer somewhere alerting them to the clinic or they spoke to a community ambassador hanging around their apartment complex. “I just walked over,” Valerie Gordon told me after receiving her booster at the bustling TCHC clinic inside a Scarborough apartment building.

(Everyone I spoke to on Tuesday was there to get a booster shot. Though they still turn out in small numbers on a daily basis, I failed to locate a single adult receiving a first or second dose; a happy failure on account of the fact that the city’s overall vaccination rates are sky high.)

Gordon, 71, said she learned about the clinic because community ambassadors set up a table in the lobby of her apartment building nearby. “It was convenient,” she said, though I strained to hear her over the noise.

The pop-up clinic was popping. There were about 40 people — entire families among them — milling about in a space roughly the size of a church basement. I walked over to a table of nurses preparing vaccine doses, but they were too busy to give me the time of day and rightfully so.

This experience was drastically different from my visit earlier in the afternoon to a mass immunization clinic in Thorncliffe Park. Located in a former Target store, the place was virtually empty. When we arrived mid-afternoon there were a handful of people getting their shots in a space suitable for thousands.

It was a surreal because I received my second dose in the summer of 2021 at a similar clinic after waiting in a colossal lineup outside in the early hours of the morning. My wife and I laid out a blanket on the sidewalk and took turns dozing off as the sun came up, all in pursuit of the elusive jab. And now here I was, in a near empty mass clinic standing before the vaccine fridge itself.

In the early days of the rollout, “you would not have been able to see the fridge,” said Denny Petkovski, director for vaccine strategy at Michael Garron Hospital. Petkovski gave me a tour of the pharmacy section of the clinic alongside his colleague Shabina Rangarej, manager of the COVID-19 vaccination program at Michael Garron.

Both of them recall a time when the vaccine was transported via police escort for fear it would be stolen or compromised. Today, said Rangarej, they are permitted to transport it via taxi; today, said Cressy, it sits at mobile clinics in Styrofoam fridges. It is no longer a “nuclear football,” he said.

Gone are the wraparound lineups at the Thorncliffe clinic that appeared during and prior to the Omicron wave. Over the holidays Petkovski said people showed up to the mass clinic daily in the thousands. Today they arrive in the hundreds; dozens of kids trickle in after school.

But like my happy failure to find a person receiving a first dose, those central to the city’s vaccine push don’t appear disturbed by the quiet in the clinic.

“It’s a little bittersweet knowing what we used to operate,” said Rangarej. “We miss the busyness of it. But it’s a moment to reflect. We’ve done our job.”

Emma Teitel is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @emmaroseteitel