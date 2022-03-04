Loveless Marriage

A:You’re discussing this with yourself, instead of with your husband. Only when you speak directly/openly to him can you start to know what to do.

You’re entitled to answers: Why is he so closed off when he’s with you? Can he understand that it leaves you lonely and hurt? Why doesn’t he desire sex more often, or respond to your desire?

His answers may be surprising, hurtful, even shocking. But they’ll provide a baseline for discussion with a therapist. He may resist seeing a professional. Then go yourself. And if you gain insights, bring them home to him.

If nothing changes, see a lawyer before you tell your husband that divorce would be your next choice unless he agrees to attending marriage therapy together.

Dear Readers: At the time of writing this, I’m hoping that, though March may come in “like a lion,” it “goes out like a lamb” with warmer weather. So, you might ask, what’s the connection to a relationship column?

Actually, a great deal. My inbox receives countless varieties of relationship issues, but has contained a particular disturbing element for way too long: Anger and frustration.

As one reader put it, in response to the “entitled” boasting neighbour (Feb. 10), “I’ve been finding that there are a group of people who ‘just don’t get it’ and saying anything (to them with which they disagree) results in a flurry of vitriol.”

The pandemic has affected everyone, but certainly has been harder on those who are marginalized, unemployed, have inadequate housing, and feel disenfranchised for all sorts of social/economic/racialized reasons.

Here’s hoping for us all to experience an increasing easing of COVID-19’s negative economic and political effects and its impact on our physical/mental health!

Ellie’s tip of the day

Give a closed-off partner a reality check of options: Counselling or divorce court.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.