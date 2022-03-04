Nancy Elizabeth Wallace, illustrated by Aura Lewis

Chronicle Books

2022, 25 pages

ISBN: 9781452181561

Ages 5+

‘How can I change the world or make a difference?’, is often a question that we ask ourselves at one point or another in our lives. For Sophie, it is a task that her Grandpop asks of her for his birthday. Sophie loves helping out, but she doesn’t understand how simple acts of kindness can change the entire planet. Feeling overwhelmed with such a big responsibility she works hard to complete several mitzvahs (good deeds) throughout the week. Do you think that it is good enough for her Grandpop’s present? You’ll have to read the story to find out.

Can Sophie Change the World is a picture book of a young girl’s adventure to change the world and how simple acts of kindness have bigger impacts than we think. This story will be sure to warm your heart. See if you can come up with other mitzvahs of how you and your loved ones can change the world.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Let’s Pop, Pop, Popcorn!

Cynthia Schumerth, illustrated by Mary Reaves Uhles

Sleeping Bear Press

2021, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781534110427

ages 3+

Young children will like the subject of this picture book – popcorn – along with the rhyming text and colourful illustrations. The simple story tells how some children make popcorn from planting the seeds, caring for the plants, harvesting the corn and then making – and eating – the popcorn.

While the text is simple for young children, it does introduce them to the three parts of a popcorn kernel: pericarp (hull); endosperm (starch); germ (living part of the kernel). These terms are described in more detail at the back of the book in the section “Let’s Get Popping!” This section also lists the four basic types of corn.

Another section, “Why Popcorn Pops!” describes the process of how a corn kernel becomes popcorn and how there are two shapes to popcorn – snowflake and mushroom. There are also two science activities described that children can do – “From Seed to Sprout” where popcorn kernels can be germinated and “Just For Fun” which involves creating “Popcorn Sheep Art.”