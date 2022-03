During this period of disclosure, don’t ask too much of yourself. Again, your psychotherapist can help you set limits on what you need to explain up front.

And don’t set the bar of total understanding too high. Give others time to fully absorb your situation.

Q:When do I start relaxing my teenage daughter’s “rules” regarding her social life? How much do I trust that a girlfriends’ “sleepover” party is closed to boys?

My daughter’s a good student, and has a couple of very close girlfriends I like. But in the larger group, some of the girls are more restless, and stay out later with their latest boyfriends.

When my daughter was younger, and the kids had playdates, I’d always speak to the other mother first, e.g., asking how many children would be present, another adult home, etc.

During the pandemic, there were other questions to ask, related to health and safety. Now, with things opening up, my daughter and her friends are visibly restless. I see her tensing up when I even start asking where she’s going, and with whom.

I want her to enjoy these teenage years, but I also feel that having been held back for over two years from so many in-school classes/sports/social events, that she and her friends haven’t developed their own good judgment about what’s OK to let happen, and what’s not OK.

Worried Mom

A:Build faith in each other as mother and daughter by staying close and interested, without being overbearing. Do not raise every possible negative of what “can happen” in situations.

Instead, ask what she’s thinking — does she feel comfortable about the plans, what does she like about her new friend, what are now her favourite places to go with friends, etc. Let the conversation flow, and include trust and laughter.

Ellie’s tip of the day

There’s a time for giving and receiving understanding and empathy, both for the people you wish to inform of your difficulties, and for yourself to accept.

