The term "working poor" gets bandied about often, particularly when discussions arise around the issue of minimum wage. Like many catchy phrases used to describe economic classes, it provides a neat category, but does not necessarily offer a real insight into meaning. I grew up in a working poor family, so perhaps I can offer context.

Obviously, the working poor have jobs. They are not poor because they are lazy. They are poor because whatever job they have pays only enough to get them from one paycheque to the next. They can usually keep a roof over their children's head, albeit a rental roof; they can keep clothing on everyone's back; they eat three meals a day. In the school playground, their children will look like anyone else's. They are not the poorest of the poor.

Still, every decision regarding money is an important one. Every rental option, every piece of clothing and every grocery item is carefully considered. There is no room for luxury or, for that matter, error. Stressful choices are made on an almost daily basis, but it is generally the adults who bear the brunt of that stress. The kids might know they don't have fancy homes or luxury consumer items like some of their friends, but they feel relatively safe and secure — at least until they are not.

The problem for the working poor is that they are vulnerable to economic shifts or personal downturns. Inflation can eat up their spending power extremely quickly. Where decisions might have been difficult before inflation, they are impossible when the same purchases eat up more than the wages earned. The current inflation in gas prices, and subsequent food prices, will have a disproportionate impact on the poor and the working poor.

The second vulnerability of the working poor is the risk of personal injury or illness. With no savings, the maintenance of the current standard of living requires that weekly cheque. This became readily apparent during the pandemic when workers, through exposure to COVID-19, had to isolate, but had no sick days with which to replace lost income. For most, going to work was the only way to keep their family secure. That makes for bad public health rules discipline. The working poor will do what they have to do to keep going for their family.

The pandemic was, of course, very stressful for the working poor, but the current threat of inflation is likely to be worse. With housing prices, and thus rental prices, going through the roof, and with the purchasing power of barely survivable wages being eroded on an almost daily basis, the working poor are going to find the coming months difficult.

Add to them the lower middle class who, in times of low interest rates, squeezed themselves into small homes with large mortgages, and who will subsequently join the ranks of paycheque-to-paycheque survivors as interest rates rise, and you have a recipe for serious financial stress for a lot more families.

Governments would be wise to pay heed to the discontent that was expressed, and continues to be expressed on weekends around the country. It is only going to grow and become more desperate if family security becomes unsustainable for an ever-increasing portion of the population.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.