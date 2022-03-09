One need only look to the initial vaccine rollout to know that this is true. But perhaps where masking is concerned, upholding a citywide mandate even if a provincial one is scrapped is worth the subsequent confusion and frustration.

Because, and I repeat: masking works. It is cheap. It is effective. It is easy to do. Cities are busy places in which people gather close together in congregate settings, on transit, in lecture halls, in elevators. There are practical reasons why Toronto should extend its mask mandate longer than other jurisdictions. But there are compassionate reasons as well.

If you hate wearing a mask, congratulations, there are lots of maskless options available to you. Go to a restaurant and eat a meal among dozens of other unmasked people. Go to a bar and have a drink among your unmasked brethren. Go to a professional sports game and eat some popcorn with your bare face to the crowd.

Venue rules may state you must wear a face covering when you’re not eating or drinking, but you are as likely to be rebuked for failing to mask up in the stands at a Toronto sports game as the Leafs are to win the Stanley Cup this year. As restrictions are lifted and society “reopens,” public spaces abound that cater to the maskless.

But what if you’re immune-compromised or elderly and you want to be in a masked environment amid an ongoing global pandemic? What if you’re the parent of children under five years old, some of whom are too young to safely mask? Is it fair that the comfort of the majority — in this case avoiding the mild inconvenience of wearing a piece of cloth over your mouth — trumps the safety of the vulnerable? I suspect a lot of people's honest answer to this question is: I don’t care. I just want my life back.

What makes you think you’ll get it? Hasty public health decisions tied to dates on a calendar instead of the present reality of the virus don’t have a great track record.

The province literally just lifted the vaccine mandate at bars and restaurants and eliminated capacity restrictions. Perhaps we should see how things pan out before we lift another. This isn’t pessimism. It’s the opposite. Things are looking up right now. Let’s stay the course.

Emma Teitel is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @emmaroseteitel