What matters is honesty between you two. If he considers her his best friend, then he’s denying you that same important bond. If, instead, he’s honest about an attachment to her — whether they’re having sex or not — the future is now up to you to decide.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the question from a reader whose mother has Alzheimer’s (Jan. 22):

“Her husband knows. What is she going to tell him that’ll make him more understanding? Nothing. All she can do is tell him that she’s sorry, and it’s tough for her as well.

“I suggest a discussion about what can be done. Does the husband have any suggestions? They can ask around, whether people who went through that situation can offer any advice.

“I experienced this situation with my mom. First, I took her to a neurologist who prescribed very good medication — not a cure, but a way of slowing down the process.

“I also realized I needed time off. I hired somebody to take care of my mom for this reason. Also, I hired somebody who’d take my mom for walks every day. Small things that made life easier.

“I think it was also easier for my mom, not being stuck with just me.

“There are solutions, small steps, that can be taken and make everybody feel better. Also, it’s good to hear other people’s stories because you might learn how to deal with new situations that arise.

“The worst part is when this person dies, if you feel so guilty thinking that you did not do your best.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Don’t let doubts cloud your most important relationship. Ask directly what’s going on.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.