Belfast

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Set in the late 1960s, Belfast is an exceptional film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie features 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) and his family as they live in a largely Protestant district in Belfast. When violence comes to their peaceful and caring community it not only turns their world upside down, but it results in Buddy’s parents (Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) considering leaving the only place their family has known. The street on which they live is both idyllic and terrifying. Helping Buddy, his brother Will (Lewis McAskie) and their parents through the unsettling times are Buddy’s grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds.)

The powerful story about who you are and where you come from is filmed largely in black-and-white. The film with its impressive cast and performances (Jude Hill is particularly good in his feature film debut) has received numerous accolades. Belfast has been nominated for seven Academy Awards including “Best Motion Picture of the Year” as well as for the performances of Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds. Van Morrison is also up for an Oscar for his song “Down to Joy.” Belfast won the “People’s Choice Award” for “Best Film” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The bonus features that come with this movie are also good including the “Alternate Ending” featuring Kenneth Branagh. The other bonus features are: “A City of Stories: The Making of Belfast”, “Everyone’s Inner Child”, commentary and deleted scenes.

If you are looking for a very good film, Belfast has it all from an extraordinary story and acting to a wonderful soundtrack featuring numerous songs from Belfast-born Van Morrison. Highly recommended.

The Matrix Resurrections

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

With The Matrix Resurrections, The Matrix franchise now consists of four feature films: The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Returning in their roles of Neo and Trinity in this latest movie are Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The movie also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In The Matrix Resurrections Neo is a video game programmer named Thomas Anderson who is working on a sequel to his popular game The Matrix. The movie also revisits the love story between Neo and Trinity as the two meet in a coffee shop. Trinity is now married with children. And while the “return to a world of two realities” was interesting with lots of action, it is also confusing at times and a little too long at almost two and a half hours.