Belfast
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray
Set in the late 1960s, Belfast is an exceptional film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie features 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) and his family as they live in a largely Protestant district in Belfast. When violence comes to their peaceful and caring community it not only turns their world upside down, but it results in Buddy’s parents (Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) considering leaving the only place their family has known. The street on which they live is both idyllic and terrifying. Helping Buddy, his brother Will (Lewis McAskie) and their parents through the unsettling times are Buddy’s grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds.)
The powerful story about who you are and where you come from is filmed largely in black-and-white. The film with its impressive cast and performances (Jude Hill is particularly good in his feature film debut) has received numerous accolades. Belfast has been nominated for seven Academy Awards including “Best Motion Picture of the Year” as well as for the performances of Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds. Van Morrison is also up for an Oscar for his song “Down to Joy.” Belfast won the “People’s Choice Award” for “Best Film” at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The bonus features that come with this movie are also good including the “Alternate Ending” featuring Kenneth Branagh. The other bonus features are: “A City of Stories: The Making of Belfast”, “Everyone’s Inner Child”, commentary and deleted scenes.
If you are looking for a very good film, Belfast has it all from an extraordinary story and acting to a wonderful soundtrack featuring numerous songs from Belfast-born Van Morrison. Highly recommended.
The Matrix Resurrections
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs
With The Matrix Resurrections, The Matrix franchise now consists of four feature films: The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Returning in their roles of Neo and Trinity in this latest movie are Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The movie also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
In The Matrix Resurrections Neo is a video game programmer named Thomas Anderson who is working on a sequel to his popular game The Matrix. The movie also revisits the love story between Neo and Trinity as the two meet in a coffee shop. Trinity is now married with children. And while the “return to a world of two realities” was interesting with lots of action, it is also confusing at times and a little too long at almost two and a half hours.
This 2-disc set has the movie on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray along with several special features.
Coming 2 America
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray
When it comes to movies, sequels often aren’t a good idea – especially when done many years after the first movie. The sequel Coming 2 America (2021) was released more than 30 years after Coming to America (1988) and while it isn’t a great movie, it is pretty good. One of the most impressive aspects of the movie is that most of the main cast reprised their roles. Eddie Murphy is back as Prince Akeem and so are Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Paul Bates and Louie Anderson (his final film appearance.) Joining them in this sequel are Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Nomzamo Mbatha, KiKi Layne, Akiley Love and Bella Murphy.
The plot has a newly crowned King Akeem of Zamunda (Murphy) and his confidente Semmi (Hall) travel to America when Akeem learns that he has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Fowler), in the United States. The plan is to bring Lavelle back to Zamunda so that he can marry General Izzi’s (Wesley Snipes) daughter, Bopoto (Teyana Taylor), in order to avoid a hostile takeover of Zamunda by General Izzi’s militaristic country.
Numerous funny moments, an impressive cast and lots of cameos will have fans of the original movie wanting to see this sequel.
Belfast
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray
Set in the late 1960s, Belfast is an exceptional film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie features 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) and his family as they live in a largely Protestant district in Belfast. When violence comes to their peaceful and caring community it not only turns their world upside down, but it results in Buddy’s parents (Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) considering leaving the only place their family has known. The street on which they live is both idyllic and terrifying. Helping Buddy, his brother Will (Lewis McAskie) and their parents through the unsettling times are Buddy’s grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds.)
The powerful story about who you are and where you come from is filmed largely in black-and-white. The film with its impressive cast and performances (Jude Hill is particularly good in his feature film debut) has received numerous accolades. Belfast has been nominated for seven Academy Awards including “Best Motion Picture of the Year” as well as for the performances of Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds. Van Morrison is also up for an Oscar for his song “Down to Joy.” Belfast won the “People’s Choice Award” for “Best Film” at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The bonus features that come with this movie are also good including the “Alternate Ending” featuring Kenneth Branagh. The other bonus features are: “A City of Stories: The Making of Belfast”, “Everyone’s Inner Child”, commentary and deleted scenes.
If you are looking for a very good film, Belfast has it all from an extraordinary story and acting to a wonderful soundtrack featuring numerous songs from Belfast-born Van Morrison. Highly recommended.
The Matrix Resurrections
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs
With The Matrix Resurrections, The Matrix franchise now consists of four feature films: The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Returning in their roles of Neo and Trinity in this latest movie are Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The movie also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
In The Matrix Resurrections Neo is a video game programmer named Thomas Anderson who is working on a sequel to his popular game The Matrix. The movie also revisits the love story between Neo and Trinity as the two meet in a coffee shop. Trinity is now married with children. And while the “return to a world of two realities” was interesting with lots of action, it is also confusing at times and a little too long at almost two and a half hours.
This 2-disc set has the movie on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray along with several special features.
Coming 2 America
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray
When it comes to movies, sequels often aren’t a good idea – especially when done many years after the first movie. The sequel Coming 2 America (2021) was released more than 30 years after Coming to America (1988) and while it isn’t a great movie, it is pretty good. One of the most impressive aspects of the movie is that most of the main cast reprised their roles. Eddie Murphy is back as Prince Akeem and so are Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Paul Bates and Louie Anderson (his final film appearance.) Joining them in this sequel are Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Nomzamo Mbatha, KiKi Layne, Akiley Love and Bella Murphy.
The plot has a newly crowned King Akeem of Zamunda (Murphy) and his confidente Semmi (Hall) travel to America when Akeem learns that he has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Fowler), in the United States. The plan is to bring Lavelle back to Zamunda so that he can marry General Izzi’s (Wesley Snipes) daughter, Bopoto (Teyana Taylor), in order to avoid a hostile takeover of Zamunda by General Izzi’s militaristic country.
Numerous funny moments, an impressive cast and lots of cameos will have fans of the original movie wanting to see this sequel.
Belfast
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray
Set in the late 1960s, Belfast is an exceptional film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie features 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) and his family as they live in a largely Protestant district in Belfast. When violence comes to their peaceful and caring community it not only turns their world upside down, but it results in Buddy’s parents (Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) considering leaving the only place their family has known. The street on which they live is both idyllic and terrifying. Helping Buddy, his brother Will (Lewis McAskie) and their parents through the unsettling times are Buddy’s grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds.)
The powerful story about who you are and where you come from is filmed largely in black-and-white. The film with its impressive cast and performances (Jude Hill is particularly good in his feature film debut) has received numerous accolades. Belfast has been nominated for seven Academy Awards including “Best Motion Picture of the Year” as well as for the performances of Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds. Van Morrison is also up for an Oscar for his song “Down to Joy.” Belfast won the “People’s Choice Award” for “Best Film” at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The bonus features that come with this movie are also good including the “Alternate Ending” featuring Kenneth Branagh. The other bonus features are: “A City of Stories: The Making of Belfast”, “Everyone’s Inner Child”, commentary and deleted scenes.
If you are looking for a very good film, Belfast has it all from an extraordinary story and acting to a wonderful soundtrack featuring numerous songs from Belfast-born Van Morrison. Highly recommended.
The Matrix Resurrections
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs
With The Matrix Resurrections, The Matrix franchise now consists of four feature films: The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Returning in their roles of Neo and Trinity in this latest movie are Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The movie also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
In The Matrix Resurrections Neo is a video game programmer named Thomas Anderson who is working on a sequel to his popular game The Matrix. The movie also revisits the love story between Neo and Trinity as the two meet in a coffee shop. Trinity is now married with children. And while the “return to a world of two realities” was interesting with lots of action, it is also confusing at times and a little too long at almost two and a half hours.
This 2-disc set has the movie on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray along with several special features.
Coming 2 America
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray
When it comes to movies, sequels often aren’t a good idea – especially when done many years after the first movie. The sequel Coming 2 America (2021) was released more than 30 years after Coming to America (1988) and while it isn’t a great movie, it is pretty good. One of the most impressive aspects of the movie is that most of the main cast reprised their roles. Eddie Murphy is back as Prince Akeem and so are Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Paul Bates and Louie Anderson (his final film appearance.) Joining them in this sequel are Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Nomzamo Mbatha, KiKi Layne, Akiley Love and Bella Murphy.
The plot has a newly crowned King Akeem of Zamunda (Murphy) and his confidente Semmi (Hall) travel to America when Akeem learns that he has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Fowler), in the United States. The plan is to bring Lavelle back to Zamunda so that he can marry General Izzi’s (Wesley Snipes) daughter, Bopoto (Teyana Taylor), in order to avoid a hostile takeover of Zamunda by General Izzi’s militaristic country.
Numerous funny moments, an impressive cast and lots of cameos will have fans of the original movie wanting to see this sequel.