Pandemic’s over, apparently. Ontario’s last significant public health intervention was masking, and it’s not going to be mandated anymore. Quarantine? Well, barely. Regular briefings from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health? No, those are over, too. Congratulations to everyone on their hard work, and let’s all get margaritas.

God, that sounds great.

It’s not quite that, of course. But as of March 21 masks are gone in schools, shops, gyms, restaurants and bars and more. Mask mandates remain on public transit, in long-term care, health-care settings, and more, but those will be removed as of April 27. Premier Doug Ford said it was all the decision of his CMOH, Dr. Kieran Moore. Moore said this was scientific. Both statements were pretty clearly nonsense.

“It’s too early,” said Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of Ontario’s independent volunteer science table, which was not consulted on this decision. He pointed to the uncertainty of what will happen: in Denmark, for example, lifting of all restrictions has now resulted in low ICU levels, but the Ontario equivalent of 100 deaths per day, with excess deaths similarly elevated overall. Jüni said it would be preferable to wait until we see effects of the last reopening step. We’re taking masks off then instead.

The idea that COVID is endemic “is nonsense. What people can do is they can continue to wear their masks to protect others, and themselves. And if they haven’t received a third dose or a first or second they should get vaccinated, and those people have experienced Omicron are now ready to get vaccinated.”

“From the current epidemiological situation, we simply don’t know.”

No, we don’t. We know masks help. Nobody likes them, precisely, except maybe on cold days. But masks are beneficial when it comes to limiting the spread of respiratory infections, to protect not just yourself, but others. And they are the easiest and most widely accepted intervention in the pandemic.

“But we have to move forward from this,” said Ford. “People are exhausted. Those poor kids in the classrooms, too. We’ve got to move on.”

There have been real harms to children in the pandemic, even before we find out what long COVID actually is. Learning loss, mental health effects, eating disorders, more. But there is no preponderance of evidence linking that to masking; school closures and limiting social interactions and the real-time reordering of the world seem more likely. Children have a blessedly low risk of death when it comes to COVID — there have only been eight deaths in children under 11 in Ontario in the pandemic.

But why do this now? The head of Sick Kids, Dr. Ronald Cohn, has come out and said on masks for kids, “waiting another month is not going to harm anyone.” Public Health Ontario released a review of evidence on the effects of masks on children back in February, and concluded there was no evidence of cognitive impacts, no evidence of reduced respiratory function, and “mixed results for studies on the psychological, communicative and dermatologic impacts of child mask-wearing.”