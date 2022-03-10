Q:My wife and I were teenage sweethearts who had a baby at 17. My wife’s mother, who was divorced (and bitter), was aware that my family had a very successful business. She tried to sue for custody and support of our daughter. My father and I challenged her and we won the right to raise her, with supervision. My girlfriend and I married as soon as possible.

To appease my mother-in-law, my family often took her with us on holidays. Somehow, stealthily, she had a strong influence on our child who’s now 24. My wife and I are now in our early 40s, and I’ve worked in the family business ever since I graduated from university.

Our daughter got married last year and the couple are both very greedy, always asking for more money and luxuries. We accepted the expense of a large wedding but were immediately presented with their “need” for a four-bedroom house, with a suite for my mother-in-law, who I’m certain is pushing for these requests.

We gave in but were clear that the newlyweds’ finances, except for a monthly allowance for our daughter and the couple’s costs for education towards jobs, were now up to them.

So far, our son-in-law has shown no interest in learning about economics/business etc. and is living off our daughter’s “household allowance.”

My wife went to speak privately with her and was yelled at and practically pushed out the door. We’re now estranged from them both, but our daughter, her husband and my mother-in-law have made threats regarding a future court case.

I believe that the three of them will try to drain our resources with ongoing lawsuits that go nowhere, but attempt to wear us down. Any advice for this situation?

Greedy Family

A:Talk to your lawyer. Learn what this group could actually achieve — their threats alone plus legal challenges will be exhausting, until there’s some resolution. Also consider your will, very carefully.

Other than when you must respond, stay distanced, or they’ll wear you down.