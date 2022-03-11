It’s to ponder these matters that I’m writing about the private sensitivities of couples … i.e. the ones we keep under wraps as long as possible, until they either cause us to flee the relationship, tight-lipped and angry, or to carry on silently hurting and distancing to hide your inner truths.

My role, as a relationship adviser in contact with the issues raised by anonymous letter-writers, is to help them know when it’s time to acknowledge their needs and hurts within a relationship — whether with partners, family or friends — and make a decision through that communication.

But if that approach has failed, my advice inevitably includes the strong suggestion to see a professional counsellor to address what’s driving the couple apart.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding things we shouldn’t take for granted:

“My story could’ve been a joke!

“My longtime boyfriend finally said, ‘Let’s get married on April the first.’ Of course, I said ‘Yes,’ thinking it was a reasonable date ahead with enough time to plan a location and guest list.

“When I told my friends, one of them gently pointed out the tradition behind that date, and the fact that my guy is a prankster.

“Naturally I worried about it. As the date grew closer, and he left all plans to me, I became nervous, fearing that he wouldn’t show up. I wondered if even I should turn up.

“The day came, I arrived in a wedding dress, still anxious, and there he was with a big smile on his face. And just before he was to kiss me as his bride, he said, ‘April Fool’s, my love.’

“We’re still together 12 years later.”

Ellie: Congratulations!

Ellie’s tip of the day

Sex isn’t a necessity in every marriage, but being rejected sexually can open the door toward divorce.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.