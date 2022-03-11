Most of us don’t have a vocabulary for talking about risk. We tend to confuse prevalence (all cases, both new and old in a population at a specific time) with incidence (new cases in a population at a specific time) and probability (likelihood of getting that illness).

Humans are legendarily poor at estimating probabilities. Struck points out that if you flip a coin 100 times, odds are you’ll get heads half the time and tails the other half. Each time you flip, you have an equal chance of getting either one, no matter which side showed up the flip before. But our brains convince us we’re on a hot streak if we get the same side a few times in a row — or conversely that we are “due” for a change. Statistically, that’s wrong. “It’s just 50-50. Every single time,” he says.

It’s tough to gauge probabilities even when we know what they are. Take the example of an activity that may raise your risk of cancer from one in 100 to 1.3 in 100. It looks like a small increase, and it is. But the change in the risk goes up by 30 per cent. In headlines, it will be portrayed as an alarming 30 per cent rise in the risk of cancer, even though the odds of getting cancer are still very low.

Small wonder, then, that horrible scenarios cascade through the imagination when it comes to COVID. Despite vaccines and boosters and ventilation and N95s, we’ll get the virus. And it won’t just be COVID, it will be long COVID. We won’t just have to isolate for a few days, but for month after crushing month. It won’t be sickness, it will be death.

So striving to strip risk out of the equation becomes paramount for some. It’s the brain’s way of seeking comfort, Struck says. While he hasn’t seen data confirming that risk aversion is increasing at this stage of the pandemic, Struck understands why it might be.

“Our brain really likes neat and tidy stories that have beginnings, middles and ends,” he says. “And everything makes sense, and you always understand why things are happening the way that they are.”

He calls those tidy stories “closed loops” in the brain. But when stories are angst-filled, untidy, unclosed loops, like what to do to avoid COVID, the brain struggles. “Cognitively, it’s very heavy for us to have these open loops, where things haven’t resolved yet,” he says. “And that’s what uncertainty and risk are all about.”

Zero risk, on the other hand, is a closed loop.

“Zero risk is, I don’t need to wonder anymore,” he says. “Wondering is exhausting.”

We can trace the longing for zero risk back at least a generation, according to Christopher Rutty, a medical public health historian who is an adjunct professor at U of T’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health. Our forebears were more accustomed to coping with risk, he says. They lived through earlier pandemics, devastating childhood diseases, a couple of world wars.

And then, in about the middle of the last century, the idea began to take hold that we could get rid of some health hazards. Scientists learned how to monitor contaminants in food and water down to parts per million or even billion. The goal of excising impurities was built into the ideology of science. To some members of the public, it translated into the idea that any risk at all, no matter how small, is too much. That feeling is behind the impulse to buy only organic produce and avoid tap water in favour of bottled water.

The same logic winds through the zero-risk attitude toward catching COVID. But, paradoxically, Rutty can also track it in the arguments people use against getting the COVID vaccine. Some are unwilling to get jabbed if there’s any chance of side effects, no matter how insignificant.

Rather than seeing the upside, the vaccine-hesitant only see the possible downside. That’s the brain’s tendency to perceive loss more easily than gain. It’s why successful sales campaigns make sure to tell you that the deal ends tomorrow. “Get it now, before you lose out!” is more compelling a pitch than “Come by when you’re ready and we’ll talk about how much money you can save.”

The combination of our recent history and these innate blind spots add up to a shortage of practice in learning how to assess risk, Rutty says. Nor do we have the tools — because we haven’t needed them. Government agencies typically do the work for us. “When public health works, people don’t see it,” he says. “And we’ve all got a crash course in public health during the pandemic.”

But two years of living through a pandemic hasn’t necessarily improved our risk literacy. In Canada, as in many places, says the writer Ivor Shapiro, who is a public-information researcher with the Centre for Free Expression at Ryerson University in Toronto, pandemic communication has tended to rely on the language of danger: “Millions are dying!” or “Stay safe!” or “an abundance of caution.”

Shapiro is studying pandemic-related official rhetoric. When public-health communications don’t focus on danger, he has found, they often pivot to the language of authority (“C’mon, people: shape up”) or the language of data and scientism (“today’s case numbers” or “Follow the science!”) He says we hear much less of the languages of policy: risk, cost, and benefit.

By contrast, Shapiro has been tracking the tenor of government pandemic press conferences in South Africa. There, the themes have centred around equipping citizens to assess risk and make good decisions for themselves rather than urging people to behave.

The lack of epidemiological literacy here in Canada has spawned a time-consuming obsession with parsing the graphs tweeted by infectious-disease specialists and other medical professionals. We feel compelled to muddle through the data, anxiously tracking R-values and hospital admissions and critical care bed usage.

Yet our understanding is clumsy. We’re applying population-appropriate measures to our own personal risk assessments. It leads to absolutes. Good or bad. Black or white. That absolutism runs counter to the philosophy of public health, which is to reduce risk across a population rather than get rid of it altogether. “People don’t accept that. They assume we can eliminate risk,” Rutty says.

But zero risk is an illusion, says Alison Thompson, a professor in the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto and a member of its Joint Centre for Bioethics. “The person who wants zero COVID risk in their life is someone who is probably labouring under a delusion of some sort where they think they have more control than they really do,” she says.

We don’t think about what else is affected when we fix our focus on the novel risk. For example, while we were avoiding overwhelming hospitals and health care systems with COVID, according to one major study, heart patients in Ontario were not getting the care they needed, a development associated with increased mortality. Breast cancer screenings at some hospitals were severely backed up. Hundreds of thousands of surgeries were delayed across Canada, with unknown effects.

Rates of depression among older Canadians increased from 16 per cent before the pandemic to 22 per cent, another study found. As for kids, a meta-study that reviewed 63 international studies examining the impact of loneliness on children and adolescents concluded they could face a higher risk of depression (and possibly anxiety) up to nine years later. School closures deepened inequities that could have years-long effects on students’ future earnings and the health of the national economy, according to an Ontario assessment.

“As the pandemic goes on, we see this collateral damage piling up,” Thompson says. “And so we start assessing the risk of COVID in a different context where there are competing harms. Our calculus shifts, and everybody’s risk calculus may be a little bit different depending on their situation.”

The modern trend to frame health risks as an individual responsibility — instead of one that governments handle — is a powerful assist to the zero-risk myth. In the 1970s, for example, governments put in place social policies that had immense positive effects on public health, for instance tackling poverty rates or getting rid of food deserts by ensuring that neighbourhood zoning allows for the sale of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Over time, though, governments have walked away from some of those programs, Thompson says. “We’re living in the funny moment in history when we all think we are responsible individually for our health,” she says. Even public health research focuses more and more on the choices we make in our daily lives rather than on larger social phenomena, like exposure to toxic chemicals, Thompson explains, even though, when it comes to the health trends of the population, personal choices play a far smaller role than policy.

“These bigger social factors, the social determinants of health, have a much bigger impact on our health, but we’ve kind of forgotten that,” Thompson says. “And that is very deliberately part of a political rationale. It’s an ideological thing.”

Laena Maunula, a social scientist of health based in Kitchener, Ont., who studied narratives about the H1N1 pandemic that broke out in 2009, says risk assessment has become a foundational principle by which we organize our modern lives. You get up in the morning and eat your fruit and maybe get some exercise, all to avoid risk of heart disease or diabetes. “There are all these self-regulatory behaviours and practices we do in order to manage risk,” she says. “So risk has a governing role that we willingly take upon ourselves.”

Modern life has also given rise to more potentially risky situations that we feel called to assess. Nuclear bombs. Russian invasions. Climate breakdown. “There’s this heightened risk and this heightened awareness of risk and sometimes I just wonder if, as humans in our finiteness, we just can’t handle all these unknowns,” Maunula says.

The hyper awareness is evident in a generation of parents who are convinced that a single negative experience can break their child, says Alyson Schafer, a family counsellor and parenting expert based in Toronto. Long before a pandemic, they already had a predisposition to zero risk.

“We became a society of parents who started to view children not as robust, but as fragile,” she says. “And we changed our job description to say that a good parent is somebody who never lets their child suffer, whether that’s emotional or physical.”

The parents who hover at playgrounds, wiping the monkey bars with hand sanitizer before letting their kids play, don’t seem too different to her from the ones who pre-pandemic surveilled their kids by video feed at camp, making sure they were wearing a sweater. As these parents bubble-wrap their kids, they forget to calculate the costs of not letting them experience hardship and risk. “Those children are set up psychologically for the same fate, or worse, as kids who are abused or neglected,” Schafer says.

She tells the metaphor of the baby chick, struggling to emerge from its shell. If a tender-hearted onlooker tries to help the chick by peeling back some of the shell, the chick dies. It hasn’t had the chance to build up the muscles in its neck and thorax that allow it to keep its head up and support its breathing apparatus. The moral of the story: While some risks do pose serious or even mortal danger, there are others we must take in order to progress and thrive.

When it comes to COVID, particularly its latest phase, the task is to know the difference, and to make sure we are calculating not just the benefits of avoiding risks, but also the costs.

“To be alive is to be full of threat and if we really spent our time thinking about it, we would be completely paralyzed. So we have to make good decisions and move ahead anyway,” Schafer says. “Zero risk is really to guarantee that you’re going to stay stuck.”

Alanna Mitchell is a journalist, author and playwright based in Toronto who often writes about science.