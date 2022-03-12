(I doubt that there are many adult children who’ve lost a parent and don’t feel sadness/responsibility/guilt for having caused distress to that parent who’s now gone forever.)

Be firm that he needs to hear, from an experienced psychotherapist or a psychologist or other grief specialist, just how inappropriate and upsetting his behaviour to you is, and how it does nothing to resolve his deeper issues.

If he won’t go for professional help, then consider going yourself, in order to discuss this situation and seek direction as to what’s your safest, most helpful way to get him to understand your discomfort, or end all contact until he stops seeking “alone time” with you.

FEEDBACK Regarding the man who wrote to your column seeking “personal improvements” in his social behaviour related to women (Feb. 17):

Reader: “I’m a man who would say that the guy is already over halfway there.

“He is already battling the normal urges of a ‘hard-wired male.’ I would suggest that he recognize and accept that he is a normal male with ‘two heads.’ He should just keep placing the effort on ensuring his ‘large head’ dominates. And just keep his two-year-old child in mind, to help him be careful to not cross any boundaries.

“I’m a man who also struggles against sending out a ‘vibe’ when working closely with an attractive woman.

“When this letter-writer feels that he may be getting too close to a female colleague, he should make some positive comment about his wife. That will definitely destroy any vibe he may inadvertently be sending out.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Support and comforting words may soften someone’s grief. But, if their reaction is very worrying and long-lasting, professional help is needed.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.