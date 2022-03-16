I understand your hurt and anger. But focus on your safety.

Block everything personal about you from this creep and any would-be future scammers.

Know that you did nothing wrong. Scams just like this one have happened to tens of thousands of innocent people. Luckily, and proof of your basic smarts, you caught the scam in time.

The one remaining hurt is in your pride. And perhaps in the abrupt drop of that emotional see-saw. Get help rising above those feelings.

You may feel better just by looking online for websites exposing romance scams, which happen to a range of people, from lonely seniors to young singles looking for love.

But if your hurt persists, seek counselling help from a therapist with credentials in psychology, psychotherapy, etc.

Q:My daughter is only 15 but she’s already struggling with a boyfriend “relationship.” He’s her same age, and from my view and experience, he’s a good kid, as is she, and both good students. But they’re in a repeating pattern of ups and downs, and not always at the same time.

He’s pretty well-grounded most of the time, then suddenly tells her he’s having mental health issues and getting headaches. But my daughter is equally complex, concerned about increasing puberty changes, upset by a very competitive once-close girlfriend, and admittedly unsure herself when it comes to dating a guy at this age. What’s your advice?

Teenage Dating

A:There’s no other age group so complex yet readable, scared of emotions yet repeatedly rushing toward them. Luckily, you’re an alert, thoughtful parent. These two need permission to like each other as close friends, without having to be too serious about dating. If either needs a “mental health break,” so be it. If still interested in several months, they may ease towards dating then.

A reader’s resources for parents undergoing marital stress due to separation issues and abuse: familyservicetoronto.org and bit.ly/helpinTO

