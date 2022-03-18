Also, health changes in yourself and/or your partner need a thoughtful approach. Some people wait too long to see a doctor, prolonging pain/anxiety/fear. Those stressors can affect both spouses just when support and understanding are essential.

The rest of “staying happy” relies on your own common sense and your mutual commitment.

Q:How do I step back from a lifelong friendship with my “best friend” since middle school? We’re now in our early/mid-70s. As young working women we supported each other through marriages, childbirth, babies, divorce, death of her spouse, estrangement of our children (both of us).

However, she overshared about personal/physical issues (her youthful sex life, current toilet issues, a yeast infection, etc.).

She remarried years ago to a very difficult, rude man. They moved some distance away. I haven’t seen her for several years.

Then, she suffered a stroke. She’s now able to use her iPad and converse fairly normally, but can no longer drive. We’ve chatted on FaceTime weekly. Her husband sits next to her.

I no longer share personal matters.

I’ve grieved losing the strong, capable woman she was. She now emails far too many jokes/cartoons, etc. I just delete.

She has her husband, their family and quite a few friends. I’ve lost our connection. I need to step away. My husband and I have our own health challenges and concerns.

A Sorry Friend

A:You’ve made your choice, so you’re just venting here.

But can you live with this decision? Your justifications lost me at the woman’s stroke. The time to honour many years of friendship and shared interests, was during her physical losses. Yet you can no longer bear a once-weekly phone call.

Facing health problems yourself is precisely when you can learn from her courage regaining her speech, computer skills, and her outreach for your friendship.

Ellie’s Tip of the Day

Stay positive. When things are going well, enjoy.

