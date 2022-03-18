Yellowstone: Season 4

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 4 discs

Yellowstone continues to be one of the best shows and the fourth season was recently released as a 4-disc, Blu-ray set. The 10 episodes (almost nine hours) of season four begins with learning the fallout from the attack on the Dutton family. And of course you know that Rip (Cole Hauser) and the others will seek revenge on those responsible.

There are lots of other changes occurring in season four including Kayce (Luke Grimes), Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) moving out of the Dutton ranch as a result of the attack on the Dutton family. Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip move into the Dutton house with John (Kevin Costner) while Jamie (Wes Bentley) buys his own place. Beth also brings a boy, Carter (Finn Little), who needs a home to the ranch while Jimmy (Jefferson White) is sent to Texas to learn to be a cowboy. And these are only a few of the things occurring during the fourth season of the action-packed western drama!

Joining the talented cast in guest roles are Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly. Along with the 10 entertaining episodes, this 4-disc Blu-ray set includes over four hours of special features including behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews with cast and crew – and more.

Shooter

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 18A, 4K Ultra HD

Fans of the movie Shooter can celebrate the 15th anniversary of the action-thriller film with this 4K, Steelbook. Mark Wahlberg is a former Marine sniper who is pressed into service to try and stop an assassination attempt against the President. When he is framed for the attempt he has to prove his innocence while trying to learn what happened.

In addition to the movie from 2007 in 4K Ultra HD, this Steelbook edition includes “Survival of the Fittest: The Making of Shooter” and deleted scenes.

