No one has yet invented a vaccine against disinformation about Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

That’s probably just as well, because the most needy recipients of a shot against disinformation wouldn’t likely roll up their sleeves for one anyway.

This disturbing connection between vaccine resistance and attitudes toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been unearthed in the latest wave of polling by EKOS Research. Frank Graves, head of EKOS, calls it “astonishing,” “complex” and “insidious.”

Graves tested people’s views on the Ukraine crisis last week and then sorted their replies according to their vaccination status. What he found was that the more opposed people were to getting vaccinated, the more sympathetic their views were toward Russia, a notorious purveyor of disinformation itself.

Respondents with three or more doses of COVID vaccine, for instance, were overwhelmingly in favour of sanctions against Russia and massively in agreement that Russia was currently committing war crimes against Ukrainians. On the question of sanctions and war crimes, the percentage of triple-vaccinated people taking a tough stand on Russia was in the realm of 80 to 90 per cent.

Among those who have been refusing COVID vaccines, on the other hand, the opposite was true. Only 13 per cent favoured economic sanctions against Russia and only 18 per cent supported sending more military aid to Ukraine. Just 32 per cent agreed that Russia was committing war crimes, compared to 88 per cent for the triple-vaxxed and 70 per cent for those who have received two doses.

(The poll, conducted among an online panel of 1,035 adult Canadians between March 9 and March 13, is considered accurate within three percentage points, 19 times out of 20. It will be published online at the EKOS website this weekend.)

Graves believes we are seeing active disinformation at work. It’s the most plausible explanation, he told me on Friday, for how one segment of the population managed to transfer its suspicion of vaccination into skepticism about what’s really going on in Ukraine.

“Probably the most striking finding is just the rapidity with which this disinformation machine can pivot,” says Graves.

In other words, the same forces that were feeding people rubbish about vaccine mandates during the Ottawa occupation in February are now feeding them nonsense in March about Russia and Ukraine. (I would worry about insulting these people with words like rubbish and nonsense, except that the audience for this disinformation isn’t likely to be reading the Star or any other mainstream media.)