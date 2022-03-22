The Darkest Place
Jo Spain
Quercus
2019, 346 pages
ISBN: 9781786483966
I enjoy discovering new novel series to read and follow and the DCI Tom Reynolds Mystery series by Jo Spain appears to be excellent – at least going by the book I just read, The Darkest Place. This novel is the fourth book in the series and has me looking forward to reading the others.
The setting for the story is fascinating – and a little creepy. A mass grave has been discovered on an island off of the coast of Ireland. The island housed the controversial psychiatric institution, St. Christina’s, which has been closed for decades. One of the bodies found among the dead is that of one of the doctors who worked in the former hospital and who went missing 40 years earlier. And it appears that he was murdered.
Investigating the cold case involves not only visiting the island and the abandoned hospital but also interviewing some of the former hospital employees who have chosen to stay on the island after the institution closed.
A riveting story, interesting characters and a captivating setting make this fourth novel in the series a great read for those who enjoy a good mystery!
Death Comes to Bishops Well
Anna Legat
Accent
2021, 234 pages
ISBN: 9781786157942
Another good series you might consider is “The Shires Mysteries” by Anna Legat. Set in the Wiltshire village of Bishops Well, Death Comes to Bishops Well is the first book in the series.
After his wife dies, Sam Dee moves to the village of Bishops Well where his friend, Richard Ruta, lives nearby. Sam’s neighbour, Maggie Kaye, is very nice although a bit different in that she can see the dead (she’s known to the locals as “Mystic Maggie.”)
When Richard has one of his famous birthday parties, the lives of many people – and the village itself – are thrown into disarray when the host drops dead. It soon becomes obvious that Richard’s demise wasn’t an accident or attributed to natural causes. He was murdered and there are numerous suspects in the normally quiet village.
As the investigation occurs, Sam and Maggie join forces to look into who might be responsible for murdering Richard.
It is an entertaining first book in this new series by Anna Legat.
Glenn Perrett writes about movies, books and entertainment.
