I enjoy discovering new novel series to read and follow and the DCI Tom Reynolds Mystery series by Jo Spain appears to be excellent – at least going by the book I just read, The Darkest Place. This novel is the fourth book in the series and has me looking forward to reading the others.

The setting for the story is fascinating – and a little creepy. A mass grave has been discovered on an island off of the coast of Ireland. The island housed the controversial psychiatric institution, St. Christina’s, which has been closed for decades. One of the bodies found among the dead is that of one of the doctors who worked in the former hospital and who went missing 40 years earlier. And it appears that he was murdered.

Investigating the cold case involves not only visiting the island and the abandoned hospital but also interviewing some of the former hospital employees who have chosen to stay on the island after the institution closed.