A:This situation is a mess of overreactions and blaming starting from your sister-in-law’s fear of having to help her father-in-law financially. So, she turned on you, hoping to make you responsible (exploiting your legal support money).

Add in your current unsupportive husband’s blaming you, and it’s no wonder you feel depression and anxiety combined.

You need to find a framework in which you can calm down and consider the best decisions for yourself, instead of getting further lost and miserable.

Everyone in a gossipy small town may already know the characters ... but they don’t know that this story was twisted against you, or how it’s affected you.

If you change your perception of all this and restore your own self-confidence, you’ll emerge as stronger than the rest of this family.

One jealous relative has acted badly and selfishly. But where are the financially strained father’s offspring (the two sons and daughter)? And who has helped this older man get financial advice instead of just leaving him to his fears and blaming others?

Yes, it may be time for you to move on, including living elsewhere. But first focus on building back your self-esteem. Your husband has failed you, whatever his excuses. If remaining with him and his family will surely continue to drag you down, start building yourself up — see a therapist enough times to internalize that none of this was your doing.

(If you decide to stay, then your husband’s Asperger’s syndrome needs to be better understood and his alcoholism addressed.)

Once you believe in your own inner strengths again, you’ll know whether you’re ready to choose another path, or that this shambles of a “family” situation is easier to overcome than you have thought.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When others are acting against you, focus on caring for/being for yourself and your most pressing needs.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.