But in 18 months you didn’t fully know this man who thinks crying over a wife’s death is “weak.”

He also doesn’t easily share emotions. When he wouldn’t say your name, he was waiting to see if the relationship worked out.

This is his nature: He buries himself in work rather than deal with feelings and personal issues, especially not after experiencing his wife’s death.

He may have loved you in his own way, which seems very limited at this time. Console yourself that you and your kids didn’t have to accept his distancing.

Q:I’ve been in a state of anxiety ever since I first heard the word “coronavirus,” and it’s persisted even now after things have started opening up.

What kind of help should I be getting when an appointment with a therapist means waiting weeks/months, just to talk online?

I’m wound up all the time, expecting things to be worse. Can you suggest any helpful ways to live with anxiety during anxious times?

Worried Reader

A:Anxiety specialist Chicago-based psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook, says, “Understanding what triggers your anxiety and developing long-term coping strategies is key to balancing your mind and body.”

Try “grounding” yourself through the “54321” technique: Name five things you see, four things you can feel, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, one thing you can taste.

Repeating that formula moves the racing thoughts in your brain to the here and now.

Also, recognize your own “cognitive distortions” — e.g. “I already know it’s going to be a terrible day” — by challenging those thoughts with rational thinking, forcing your mind to stop spinning. She recommends workbooks, online or at home — e.g. “All-or-Nothing Thinking, Overgeneralization, Mental Filters, Discounting the Positive, Jumping to Conclusions,” and more.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Someone who hasn’t fully grieved their former spouse’s death may feel conflicted about their new relationship.

