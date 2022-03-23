Work it out in your mind. There’s nothing more emotionally devastating to someone than being dumped ... and then having the same person come back saying they made a mistake.

Q:I’m a woman, early 60s, who’s been married twice, now on my own. I met a man a few years older with the same track record, and we hit it off. We’re both sports-minded and enjoy tennis, golf, and other activities together.

That changed when he kept talking in glowing terms about his second wife, though he’d divorced her because of her addictions and doing nothing about them.

We’d dated for several months when I learned that he was also seeing a woman in her 40s. That ended my interest in a deeper relationship and I told him so.

Now, we’re just friends, good company, comfortable together, though he sometimes tries to get romantic. I brush him off. Am I wrong to be so firm about refusing to share a man physically?

I Still Have Standards

A:Your standards are part of who you are and pride yourself in being. It’s apparent that you’d likely be angry and hurt if you knew that he was sharing intimacy and sex with both of you, during the same period of dating. Nevertheless, you now know that could happen, if you let it.

It doesn’t matter what other people can accept in their personal lives, this is about your values, and self-respect.

Enjoy the casual, comfortable part of the friendship, and the shared interests in activities that keep you physically fit while having fun.

