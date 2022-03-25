Dexter: New Blood

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray Steelbook, 4 discs

I didn’t watch much of the series Dexter when it was on for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, but I enjoyed the 10 episodes of Dexter: New Blood. The Showtime special event series is set 10 years after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) goes missing in Hurricane Laura. While people assume he has died, Dexter turns up in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York using the name Jim Lindsay. “Jim” is enjoying life in the small, close-knit community where he works in a store and is dating the Chief of Police (Julia Jones.)

But when several bad events occur, Dexter’s “Dark Passenger” returns leaving a trail of chaos, violence and death. As Dexter navigates a return to his earlier life he has to be extra careful as his son (Jack Alcott) has tracked him down and now lives with him. And Iron Lake has its own criminals Dexter has to be careful with!

The special event series also includes Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, Jamie Chung and Jennifer Carpenter is back as Dexter’s conscience hoping to steer her brother on the right path. Special features included with this nice 4-disc, Blu-ray Steelbook edition include “Dissecting Dexter: New Blood – Deb is Back”, “Dissecting Dexter: New Blood – The Kill Room” and “All Out on the Table.”

Entertaining 10-episode series for fans of Dexter!

A Journal for Jordan

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Directed by Denzel Washington and based on a true story, A Journal for Jordan is a powerful love story starring Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams. The film features Michael B. Jordan as First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who writes a journal about love and advice for his infant son – Jordan. The movie also tells of the incredible love and bond between Sergeant King and Dana Canedy, who is a senior editor with the New York Times, and the devotion they have for each other and their son.

Complementing the film about the importance of family are several special features including “Heart and Soul: Charles and Dana”, “Words of Wisdom: The Journal” and “Family Portrait: Making the Film.”